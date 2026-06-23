NRAI honours legends Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh by naming July India Open competitions

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday announced that the July editions of the India Open Competitions will be named in honour of two of the most influential figures in the history of Indian shooting and sports administration.

The India Open competition in Rifle/Pistol events will now be known as the Jaspal Rana Memorial India Open Competition in Rifle/Pistol Events, while the Shotgun events will be named the Raja Randhir Singh Memorial India Open Competition in Shotgun Events.

The decision reflects the NRAI's commitment to celebrating the lives and legacies of two extraordinary individuals whose contributions helped shape the growth of shooting in India and continue to inspire generations of athletes, coaches, and administrators.

Jaspal Rana remains one of the greatest legends of Indian shooting and a pioneer whose achievements ignited the country's passion for the sport.

A multiple-time Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist, he was once India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete with an unprecedented haul of 15 medals, including nine golds.

His historic Asian Games gold medal at Hiroshima in 1994 launched a distinguished international career that established him as one of the finest pistol shooters of his era. Beyond his exploits as an athlete, Rana played a transformative role as a coach and mentor, nurturing several of India's leading pistol shooters and contributing significantly to the nation's emergence as a global shooting powerhouse.

Raja Randhir Singh is equally revered for his monumental contributions both on and off the field of play. One of India's most distinguished shotgun shooters, he represented the country with distinction across multiple Olympic Games and achieved a historic milestone by winning India's first-ever Asian Games gold medal in shooting at the 1978 Bangkok Games. His impact extended far beyond competition; he transitioned into one of the most respected sports administrators in the global Olympic Movement, serving Indian and international sports bodies with distinction and currently leading the Olympic Council of Asia as its President.

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, president, NRAI, said, "Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh are two towering figures whose contributions fundamentally shaped the growth and success of shooting in India. While Jaspal inspired generations through his achievements as a champion shooter, coach, and mentor, Raja Randhir Singh left an enduring impact both as an elite athlete and as one of the most respected sports administrators globally. Naming the July India Open Competitions in their memory is a fitting tribute to their extraordinary legacies and the lasting inspiration they provide to the sporting community."

Pawankumar Singh, secretary general, NRAI, added, "The India Open Competitions serve as a critical launchpad for our domestic circuit, bringing together elite athletes and the next generation of talent. By anchoring these tournaments to the names of Jaspal Rana and Raja Randhir Singh, we want our upcoming shooters to draw strength and inspiration from their journeys every time they step onto the firing line. This initiative bridges our glorious history with the future of Indian shooting, reinforcing the benchmark of excellence required to win at the highest international levels."

--IANS

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