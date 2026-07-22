‘Kalighat sources will destroy party': Kalyan Banerjee says insulted during Mamata's rally

Kolkata, July 22 (IANS) Four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee, who has been loyal to former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seems to be turning into a rebel.

In an explosive social media post made on Tuesday night, Banerjee, who is the principal person within the Mamata Banerjee-led faction in handling different court cases, has poured out his grievances on how he was insulted and interrupted again and again while he was addressing the Martyrs’ Day rally organised by the Mamata Banerjee-led faction on Tuesday afternoon.

In his social media post, the four-time Lok Sabha member has also accused a section within the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of constantly feeding the media with misleading information against him.

Banerjee has described this section within the Mamata Banerjee-led faction as “Kalighat Sources”, considering the Kalighat in South Kolkata is the official residence of Mamata Banerjee and from where all activities of the party faction led by her are being carried out.

“These ‘Kalighat Sources’ will destroy the party,” Banerjee commented in his social media post.

In his post, he has given details on how he was interrupted during his speech at the Martyrs’ Day rally on Tuesday afternoon. He claimed that the first time his speech was interrupted was when Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and the party’s general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, turned up at the rally dais midway.

“At the time of addressing, Abhishek Banerjee reached the meeting place and he took five minutes to move around the stage, and hence, I had to stop my speech for five minutes. Similarly in the case of Didi (Mamata Banerjee), I had to stop my speech again. Thereafter I asked her whether I would continue or not. She said ‘Yes’ and I continued,” Kalyan Banerjee observed in his social media statement.

At the same time, he has also narrated how he has remained loyal to Mamata Banerjee and the faction led by her, even after the majority of the party legislators had turned rebellious, forming a separate faction under the leadership of expelled Trinamool Congress legislator, Ritabrata Banerjee.

According to him, no leader, barring him, made district visits during the last two months out of fear of public backlash. “During the last two months I went to so many districts to encourage our party workers,” Banerjee said in his social media post.

--IANS

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