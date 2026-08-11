Nottingham Forest sign Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande from Sporting CP

Nottingham, Aug 11 (IANS) Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Ivory Coast player Ousmane Diomande from Portuguese club Sporting CP on a four-year contract, with the Premier League side retaining an option to extend the deal by another season.

The 22-year-old central defender arrives at Forest after establishing himself as a key figure at Sporting, where he made 132 appearances across all competitions since joining the club in January 2023.

Diomande enjoyed a particularly impressive 2024/25 campaign, featuring 46 times as Sporting secured the domestic double and advanced to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

He continued to play a significant role for the Portuguese champions in the following season, including starting both legs of their Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal, which Sporting narrowly lost.

Born in Ivory Coast, Diomande began his football journey with Olympic Sport Abobo before moving to Denmark to start his professional career with FC Midtjylland. He subsequently joined Mafra on loan in the 2022/23 season, where his performances attracted the attention of Sporting.

His loan spell was brought to an early end before Sporting secured his services in January 2023. The defender quickly became an important member of the squad and helped the club win consecutive Portuguese league titles.

Diomande has also enjoyed success with the Ivory Coast national team. He was part of the squad that won the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, ending the country’s eight-year wait for the continental title. He has since earned 15 international caps and was also involved with the Elephants at this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

Speaking after completing his move, Diomande said he was excited to join a historic club and believed the team could achieve significant success during the upcoming season.

"I am very happy to be here. It is a historic club, and it motivates me to join such a club. I believe we can achieve very good things this season, and I am looking forward to meeting the players and head coach. I will give my best and all I can to help the team. I cannot wait to meet the supporters at the City Ground, and together we can have a good season," he said in an official statement.

Nottingham Forest Chief Football Officer George Syrianos praised the defender’s experience and winning mentality, highlighting his contribution to title-winning teams and his exposure to the latter stages of the Champions League.

“Ousmane is a powerful, commanding defender, and arrives here with a winning mentality. He shares the same ambition for success we have, and we are excited to see the impact he can have in a Forest shirt,” he said.

Nottingham Forest finished 16th last season with just 11 wins in their basket. They will start their campaign in the 2025-26 season on August 22 against Leeds FC.

--IANS

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