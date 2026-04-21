Northamptonshire extend Darren Lehmann’s contract till end of 2029

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Northamptonshire County Cricket Club have secured the services of head coach Darren Lehmann for the long term, with the former Australia international signing a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2029 season.

Lehmann, 56, took charge in October 2024 and made an immediate impact, guiding Northamptonshire to the T20 Finals Day in his debut season, their first appearance at that stage in nine years. The campaign included a notable quarterfinal win over Surrey County Cricket Club.

Having initially replaced John Sadler ahead of the 2025 season, Lehmann had already extended his stay once, committing to the club until 2027. The latest deal further underlines management's faith in his leadership.

“It was an easy decision for me because I love the place. Everyone has made it such a family club for me, so I'm delighted to be carrying on here. We just want to keep improving, and hopefully we represent the club proudly along the way,” Lehmann said in a statement shared by Northamptonshire.

While the T20 run marked a high point, Northamptonshire endured mixed results across formats last season, including a disappointing One-Day Cup campaign and a near-bottom finish in Division Two of the County Championship. However, the current season has begun on a more encouraging note, with the side unbeaten after three matches and placed second in the standings.

Lehmann brings a wealth of experience, having served as head coach of the Australian team from 2013 to 2018, a period during which he oversaw two Ashes series victories and the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup triumph. His coaching résumé also includes stints in franchise leagues such as the IPL and the Big Bash League.

Northamptonshire chief executive Ray Payne expressed confidence in Lehmann’s continued role in shaping the team’s future.

“We're all thrilled to have secured Darren's services for another two years. It's been an excellent fit since his first day, and he's taking the club in a really positive direction. Darren's transparency and connection with the supporters have made a notable impact, and the excitement around what the following years could bring on the field is a testament to his work so far,” Payne said.

Northamptonshire will look to build on their steady start when they host Worcestershire County Cricket Club in their next County Championship fixture beginning May 1.

--IANS

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