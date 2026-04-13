Noida: Massive protest over low wages turns violent; factory workers demand salary hikes up to Rs 25,000

Noida, April 13 (IANS) A large-scale protest by factory workers over low wages and unmet demands for salary hikes turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Monday, as agitating employees vandalised vehicles, damaged property and allegedly pelted stones at police personnel in the Phase 2 industrial area.

The protest, led by workers employed in private manufacturing units, caused massive traffic congestion intensified along the Noida Link Road, with long queues of vehicles reported for several hours. Protesters reportedly blocked the route coming from the Chilla Border, severely affecting vehicular movement from Delhi towards Noida. Authorities later deployed heavy police force to bring the situation under control.

Speaking to IANS, several workers shared their grievances, highlighting the growing gap between wages and living expenses. A protester said that despite working for five years in the same company, his monthly salary remains around Rs 12,000. “When we ask for a raise, we are threatened and told to leave the job,” he claimed.

Another worker pointed to the rising cost of living, questioning how low-income earners are expected to survive. “Those earning Rs 50,000 buy cooking oil at Rs 200 per kg, and we also have to buy it at the same rate. Is there a separate market for us?” he said, adding that nearly Rs 5,000 is spent on room rent alone. “Our salaries should be increased,” he demanded.

Workers also expressed concern over steadily rising housing costs. “Every year, the rent increases for the rooms, but our salaries do not. How are we supposed to pay?” one protester asked, adding that managing expenses like rent, ration and children’s education has become increasingly difficult.

Many workers demanded a minimum monthly salary of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 to sustain their households. A female worker told IANS that her base salary is Rs 12,000, which increases to Rs 14,000–15,000 only after overtime. “Even then, it is not enough to sustain. Our salary should be at least Rs 20,000–25,000,” she said.

Workers also raised concerns over overtime compensation. “We should be given double overtime. Many of us have been working in TV manufacturing units for over five to six years, yet our salary is still just Rs 12,000,” a group of workers said collectively.

The situation escalated as protesters clashed with police, with reports of stone-pelting emerging from the site. In response, authorities increased security deployment in the area to prevent further unrest.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Medha Roopam assured that steps are being taken to address workers’ concerns. She stated that multiple meetings have been held with industrial units over the past few days and several directives have been issued.

According to the administration, workers will be paid double wages for overtime, and weekly offs will be mandatory. If employees are required to work on their designated weekly off, they will be compensated at double rates. Additionally, all workers will receive bonuses as per regulations, which will be credited directly to their bank accounts by November 30.

Despite these assurances, workers remain firm on their primary demand for a substantial salary hike, stating that without a significant increase in wages, it is impossible to sustain a basic standard of living.

--IANS

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