No world leader comes close to PM Modi’s popularity: Erik Solheim (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) No world leader, including US President Donald Trump, comes close to the popularity earned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his hard work and vision towards nation progress, former Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment Erik Solheim said on Wednesday.

In an interaction with IANS, Solheim said it is rare for any democratic leader to command such strong public backing over a prolonged period.

"Prime Minister Modi is immensely popular in India. I think it's very, very rare that a political leader can call upon so big support over so long time in a democracy, as Prime Minister Modi has been able to do," he said.

"Maybe back in the 1950s, when there was very high continuous growth, European leaders could dream of something like that. But in modern times, this is exceptional," Solheim added while highlighting the scale and consistency of PM Modi’s popularity.

His remarks came at a time when a recent survey by US-based data analytics firm Morning Consult ranked Prime Minister Modi as the world's most popular leader.

In its survey conducted between March 2 and 8, the analytics firm said PM Modi has stayed well ahead of his global counterparts by garnering a commanding approval rating of 68 per cent.

Echoing similar sentiment, Solheim said: "At the moment, I doubt that there is any political leader anywhere in the world as popular in his home country as Prime Minister Modi."

"There may be in some small states, which I cannot really think of, but in no major nation in the world, you will find a leader as popular. I mean, President Trump of the United States is not even close to the popularity of Prime Minister Modi and nor is any European leader. I think he is a true world leader," the Norwegian leader told IANS.

Solheim also pointed to Prime Minister Modi’s personal journey as a significant factor in his appeal.

"Coming from a modest background in Gujarat, where his family was involved in selling tea at a small railway station, PM Modi’s rise to becoming one of the most influential global leaders is remarkable and inspiring," he stated.

--IANS

pk/vd