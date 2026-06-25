No secondary classes, just 6 teachers: Baloch group flags dire state of girls' school in Khuzdar

Quetta, June 25 (IANS) The Baloch Literacy Campaign (BLC) -- an initiative of the Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) -- has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating condition of a girls' school in Balochistan's Khuzdar district, citing a lack of basic facilities and resources necessary for students' effective academic growth and development.

According to the BLC, the Government Girls High School Sarrej in the Greshag area of Khuzdar is grappling with a severe shortage of staff, as only six to seven teachers are serving more than 200 students.

"The students are facing the challenge of not being taught the basic subjects such as science, mathematics, and English, which are the basics for study in high school," it added.

The BLC alleged that the "illegal practice of alternate teachers, the replacement of the teacher on duty by another individual, is part of the problem within the concerned high school, resulting in disturbance in regular classes and tutoring with no training."

Furthermore, it said that despite being registered as a high school, the facility has no secondary level classes, forcing students to discontinue their further studies and leaving a vast number of female students without access to higher schooling.

It added that inadequate classrooms, textbooks, and the lack of access to clean drinking water further hamper the learning environment.

The BLC called on the educational authorities in Balochistan to take immediate notice of the situation and improve the current condition of the school, while ensuring a better academic environment for students.

Last week, the BSAC strongly condemned the forced retirement of teachers and other government employees as well as the retaliatory actions taken against them by the Pakistani authorities, describing the move as "undemocratic and regrettable".

Expressing grave concern, the student body alleged that the process of forced retirement is being used as a tactic to deter these teachers and employees from raising their voices for their rights.

According to the BSAC, these measures are part of a "conspiracy" to keep Balochistan educationally deprived and further lower the literacy rate in the province. It stated that a severe shortage of teachers across the province has already left several schools non-functional, turning many into what are commonly referred to as "ghost schools".

"The dire state of education in Balochistan has persisted for a long time. Every incoming government makes claims of educational reform, but in practice, they appear miles away from taking meaningful steps. On one hand, governments -- including the current one -- always talk about improving education, quality education, and increasing literacy rates; on the other hand, there are many areas in Balochistan where not only teachers and quality education are absent, but even schools do not exist," the BSAC stated.

--IANS

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