No one will be spared in Baglamukhi Temple donation case, says MP Minister

Bhopal, July 8 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Religious Trusts and Endowments Minister Dharmendra Lodhi on Wednesday said strict action would be taken against those found guilty in the alleged financial irregularities involving devotees’ donations at the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Agar-Malwa, asserting that “no one will be spared” after the inquiry is completed.

The Minister’s remarks came a day after the state government ordered a probe into allegations that unauthorised individuals were collecting donations in the temple’s name through a parallel system operating outside the officially recognised temple management committee.

The issue gathered political momentum after the opposition Congress demanded a transparent probe and questioned the management of temple donations.

“The matter has come to my notice where some people, who have no relation with the Baglamukhi Temple administration, were illegally collecting money by printing receipts in the name of the temple. We have directed the Collector to take action and constituted an inquiry committee. Those found guilty will not be spared. Our government will take the most stringent action in the matter," Minister Lodhi told IANS.

On Tuesday, the Agar-Malwa Collector constituted a three-member inquiry committee after complaints alleged that a non-governmental committee was collecting donations separately from the government-recognised temple management committee.

The complaints alleged that cash, gold, silver, jewellery and other valuables offered by devotees were being collected through a parallel system and deposited into private bank accounts instead of the accounts operated by the authorised temple management committee.

The inquiry committee has been asked to inspect the temple premises, examine records and bank accounts, verify donations received in cash and valuables, and determine whether any unauthorised mechanism for collecting donations was in operation.

It will also examine the role of government officials, temple management representatives and any other persons connected with the alleged irregularities. The committee has been directed to submit its report within seven days.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar targeted the BJP government, alleging that after controversies relating to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Mahakal Temple, similar allegations had now surfaced at the Maa Baglamukhi Temple.

He demanded a fair and transparent investigation and said devotees' offerings should be properly accounted for.

Rejecting the Opposition's allegations, Lodhi said the government has an established system to monitor the functioning of temples under its administration. “The temples under the state administration are audited every three months. We will not tolerate such irregularities. Whoever is found guilty after the inquiry will face strict action,” the Minister added.

The Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda, Agar-malwa, Madhya Pradesh, is one of the country's most prominent shrines dedicated to Goddess Baglamukhi and attracts thousands of devotees from across the country every year.

The inquiry is being closely watched because of the temple's religious significance as well as the political debate it has triggered over transparency in the management of devotees' donations.

--IANS

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