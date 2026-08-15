No one can stop resolve of 140 crore Indians: Top quotes from PM Modi's I-Day address

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid out his vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, calling for renewed momentum towards the goal of making India a 'Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi spoke about India's economic growth, women’s representation, self-reliance, national security and the need to maintain the country's development momentum.

As ‘Vande Mataram’ echoed from the Red Fort, calling it a historic moment, PM Modi said, “It is a historic day. After Independence, this is the first time when 'Vande Mataram' has echoed from the ramparts of Red Fort. Today, the chant of 'Vande Mataram' resonates in every heart. Today, the Tricolour flies in every home and dwells in every mind.”

PM Modi pitched the Viksit Bharat vision for 2047. Highlighting India's development journey, he said the country was now progressing at an unprecedented pace.

“After Independence, India had big dreams, but progress often fell short of the pace we aspired to achieve. Today, India is moving ahead with unprecedented speed and confidence. And now, no force can stop the resolve of 140 crore Indians,” he said.

“India has dreamed a big dream, to touch new heights. The dream is that when we complete 100 years of Independence, we will make Viksit Bharat in 2047, with the contribution, efforts and participation of 140 crore people of our nation. It changes the way the world sees us when we dream big,” he added.

India is no longer among the ‘Fragile Five’, said the Prime Minister.

“We were once counted among the 'Fragile Five'. However, India has, within just 12 years, emerged as the world's fastest-growing major economy,” he said.

“Everyone over the past 12 years, with determination and dedication, has made every possible effort to take the country to new heights,” PM Modi added.

He stated that ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is crucial for India's future.

“Becoming an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is crucial. That is why, over the past few years, our conviction has been that India should no longer live in dependence on other nations; we must become self-reliant,” he said.

“We must enhance our own capacities and safeguard our interests ourselves,” the Prime Minister added.

‘We cannot afford to pause now’, said PM Modi.

“One-fourth of the century has already elapsed, and the upcoming one-fourth is exceptionally crucial for us. We cannot afford to pause now. Our momentum must not slow down. Our trajectory is already set, and we are determined to achieve our objective,” he said.

He mentioned that India is emerging as a respected global power.

“Today, India is emerging in the eyes of the world as a widely accepted and respected nation. India possesses a stable political mandate, a stable government, a vibrant democracy, a robust judiciary, and guiding all of us is the Constitution of India,” PM Modi said.

“The world has now truly begun to recognise these intrinsic strengths of ours,” he added.

PM Modi invoked ‘Sapta Dhara’ for Viksit Bharat, drawing on India's historical reference to the ‘Sapta Sindhu’.

“Today, I would also like to recall that era when the nation... when we knew, understood, and heard of India's prowess in the form of the 'Sapta Sindhu (Seven Rivers)'. Now, to build a Viksit Bharat, we need a new current. Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I invoke the 'Sapta Dhara' of strength before the nation,” he said.

The Prime Minister urged parties to ensure women's representation in politics.

“Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, standing under the shadow of the Tricolour, I earnestly appeal to and urge all political parties of our nation: Come forward and celebrate the strength and capability of our women. Step forward in honour of our women, and as swiftly as possible, ensure our mothers and sisters receive their due representation in the State Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha so that they can actively contribute to shaping India's policies,” he added.

He warned against ‘dimagi Naxals’ and said, “We have succeeded in getting rid of armed Naxals in the jungles, but 'dimagi Naxals' (those with Naxal mindset) are looking for opportunities to create violence, unrest ... They want to drag society on the wrong path. These 'dimagi Naxals' have to be identified and isolated, and we must connect the youth with the mainstream.”

--IANS

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