'No minister can issue such orders': Jitendra Singh rejects Rahul's claims of Amit Shah ordering firing on protesting students

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday criticised Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a discussion in the House, alleging that he spoke without verifying facts and lacked basic knowledge of administrative procedures.

Speaking during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Jitendra Singh said: "First of all, it is disappointing to see the conduct of the Opposition when such an important Bill is being discussed. This legislation has been brought with great sensitivity and reflects the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards ensuring fairness in public examinations. Instead of participating in a constructive discussion or offering suggestions, the Opposition is trying to politicise the issue."

The Union Minister also expressed surprise over Gandhi’s conduct in Parliament.

"I am surprised by the behaviour of the Leader of the Opposition. The kind of language he used in Parliament was inappropriate. Such expressions should not be used in the House. If any Member of Parliament wishes to describe himself in a certain manner, that is a matter for outside Parliament, but such language has no place here," he said.

Singh further said that Gandhi appeared unaware of parliamentary norms despite holding a position of responsibility.

“The office of the Leader of the Opposition carries great respect. It is surprising that he does not seem to know the basic norms of Parliament. If he claims that his remarks were not directed at any individual, then one wonders whether he was referring to the students. If students are being described in such terms, then nothing could be more unfortunate,” he said.

Referring to Gandhi’s allegations against Amit Shah, Singh said, “When Rahul Gandhi claims that Amit Shah ordered action against students, he has failed to provide any evidence to support the allegation. For basic information, no minister can issue such orders. Such decisions are taken by a magistrate, District Magistrate (DM), or Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). This is basic administrative knowledge, and it appears he lacks even this understanding.”

He further rejected Gandhi’s other claims.

“There was no firing; only tear gas was used. He also claimed that the Home Minister travels with 30 vehicles, which suggests he may be mistaken even in his calculations. He further alleged that the Home Minister was abroad, but there is no evidence to support that claim. Amit Shah has not gone abroad. Making statements without facts or evidence is not the conduct expected from the Leader of the Opposition,” Singh said.

--IANS

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