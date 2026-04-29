April 29, 2026 5:56 PM हिंदी

No hike in petrol, diesel prices: PIB fact-check unit debunks social media post

No hike in petrol, diesel prices: PIB fact-check unit debunks social media post

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday dismissed as fake a viral message claiming that petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by up to Rs 12.50 per litre.

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit clarified that no such order has been issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

"An order circulating on social media claiming fuel price hikes is fake. The Government of India has not issued any such order," the PIB Fact Check said in a post on X.

It also urged citizens to verify such information only through official sources and avoid sharing unverified claims.

The clarification comes amid the circulation of a purported government notification on social media platforms suggesting a sharp increase in fuel prices.

On Tuesday, a senior government official said that there is no proposal at present to increase retail fuel prices, seeking to calm concerns amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia that have impacted global energy markets.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing here, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said petrol and diesel prices will remain unchanged for now, even as the government continues to monitor the evolving situation. She also reassured consumers about the adequate availability of essential fuels.

"LPG, petroleum and diesel are available in sufficient amounts, and the prices have not increased, so please do not panic," Sharma said. The government has ensured 100 per cent supply for domestic LPG and PNG consumers, as well as for CNG used in transportation, according to her.

The government’s reassurance comes at a time when global oil markets remain volatile due to uncertainty in West Asia, a key oil-producing region.

--IANS

ag/na

LATEST NEWS

It’s a dream come true in many ways, says Issy Wong after T20 WC selection for England (Credit: Issy Wong/Instagram)

It’s a dream come true in many ways, says Issy Wong after T20 WC selection for England

'IPL is always exciting, and it's just beginning of this season', says Kiran More

'IPL is always exciting, and it's just beginning of this season', says Kiran More

Karisma Kapoor reflects on her dance journey on India’s Best Dancer Season 5

Karisma Kapoor reflects on her dance journey on India’s Best Dancer Season 5

Sikkim: 17 footballers call match with PM Modi an unforgettable experience

Sikkim: 17 footballers call match with PM Modi an unforgettable experience (Lead)

India must reinforce maritime security in IOR amid regional tensions: Report (File image)

India must reinforce maritime security in IOR amid regional tensions: Report

Raj Kundra explicit content case: Actor and businessman asks for granting discharge, if court finds him innocent

Raj Kundra explicit content case: Actor and businessman asks for granting discharge, if court finds him innocent

India's sex ratio improves, govt unveils gender-disaggregated data to boost policy outcome

India's sex ratio improves, govt unveils gender-disaggregated data to boost policy outcome

IPL 2026: A 15-year-old smacks one of Australia's best pacers, exciting time for Indian cricket, says Irfan Pathan on Rajasthan Royals' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

IPL 2026: A 15-year-old smacks one of Australia's best pacers, exciting time for Indian cricket, says Irfan Pathan

92 pc monsoon forecast, 35 pc deficit risk cloud FY27 farm outlook

92 pc monsoon forecast, 35 pc deficit risk cloud FY27 farm outlook

Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals her perfect travel partner, shares secret to keep her happy

Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals her perfect travel partner, shares secret to keep her happy