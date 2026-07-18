'No doubt Rohit will work it out': Morkel backs veteran opener ahead of Lord's decider

London, July 18 (IANS) India bowling coach Morne Morkel has thrown his weight behind Rohit Sharma ahead of the series-deciding third and final ODI against England at Lord's, expressing complete faith in the veteran opener's ability to overcome his lean patch and insisting there are "no worries or concerns" over his form.

Rohit has endured a difficult run with the bat in the ongoing ODI series, managing modest scores in the first two matches. His struggles sparked speculation over his ODI future.

However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Friday dismissed reports that Sunday's match could be Rohit's final ODI, reiterating that the veteran opener remains a key part of India's plans and that there has been no discussion over his retirement from the format.

Addressing the media on the eve of the Lord's decider, Morkel said the challenging English conditions have made life difficult for top-order batters and backed Rohit to rediscover his touch.

"As I said earlier, it is hard work with a new ball up front. We've seen throughout the series that the ball is moving around. So batting up front is not easy. No doubt Rohit will work it out," Morkel told reporters on Saturday.

The former South African fast bowler said Rohit's vast experience and calming presence continue to make him an invaluable member of India's batting unit.

"He's done it in the past. His experience... and he just brings that calmness to the batting line-up. So without a doubt, no worries and concerns at all with the way he's going about things," he added.

One of India's greatest ODI batters, Rohit has amassed more than 11,700 runs in the format and played a pivotal role in India's run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final before leading the side to the 2025 Champions Trophy title. Although Shubman Gill took over as ODI captain after that triumph, Rohit remains a senior figure in the batting line-up and a key member of India's plans.

With the three-match series level at 1-1, India will hope the experienced opener returns to his best at Lord's as they chase a series-clinching victory against England.

--IANS

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