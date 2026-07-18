FIFA WC: ‘We will make a decision next week,’ says Pochettino on his future as USA head coach

New York, July 18 (IANS) Mauricio Pochettino says he expects to decide his future as USA football head coach next week, with the USMNT hoping to keep the Argentine in charge despite the team's disappointing FIFA World Cup campaign.

The 54-year-old's current contract expires after the tournament, but the federation has reportedly offered him a new four-year deal that would keep him at the helm until the end of the 2030 World Cup, according to the Daily Mail.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, Pochettino confirmed that discussions are ongoing and that a final call on his future will be made in the coming days.

"We are evaluating it, looking at it. (U.S. Soccer) have made me an offer to continue, and we will see. Next week we will [make] a decision."

Pochettino's future has been under the spotlight since the USA suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the Round of 16, ending hopes of a deep run on home soil. Shortly after the loss, he said he wanted to take some time before deciding whether to remain in the role.

Pochettino was appointed USA football head coach two years ago and arrived with an impressive coaching record in European club football. His name had recently been linked with the vacant AC Milan job, but the Serie A side has since appointed former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, leaving Pochettino's immediate focus on his discussions with the US football governing body.

While uncertainty surrounds his coaching future, the Argentine is eagerly awaiting Monday’s FIFA World Cup final. Pochettino believes the clash will be one of the greatest football matches in recent history.

"Yes, absolutely," Pochettino said. "They both deserve to be in the final. I think it's the best game you can watch nowadays. I have no doubt this is going to be one of the most important games in history."

--IANS

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