July 18, 2026 10:00 PM हिंदी

FIFA WC: ‘We will make a decision next week,’ says Pochettino on his future as USA head coach

‘We will make a decision next week,’ says Mauricio Pochettino on his future as USA head coach after their exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo credit:

New York, July 18 (IANS) Mauricio Pochettino says he expects to decide his future as USA football head coach next week, with the USMNT hoping to keep the Argentine in charge despite the team's disappointing FIFA World Cup campaign.

The 54-year-old's current contract expires after the tournament, but the federation has reportedly offered him a new four-year deal that would keep him at the helm until the end of the 2030 World Cup, according to the Daily Mail.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, Pochettino confirmed that discussions are ongoing and that a final call on his future will be made in the coming days.

"We are evaluating it, looking at it. (U.S. Soccer) have made me an offer to continue, and we will see. Next week we will [make] a decision."

Pochettino's future has been under the spotlight since the USA suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the Round of 16, ending hopes of a deep run on home soil. Shortly after the loss, he said he wanted to take some time before deciding whether to remain in the role.

Pochettino was appointed USA football head coach two years ago and arrived with an impressive coaching record in European club football. His name had recently been linked with the vacant AC Milan job, but the Serie A side has since appointed former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, leaving Pochettino's immediate focus on his discussions with the US football governing body.

While uncertainty surrounds his coaching future, the Argentine is eagerly awaiting Monday’s FIFA World Cup final. Pochettino believes the clash will be one of the greatest football matches in recent history.

"Yes, absolutely," Pochettino said. "They both deserve to be in the final. I think it's the best game you can watch nowadays. I have no doubt this is going to be one of the most important games in history."

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

India's Anahat Singh given top billing in World Squash Junior Championships to be played in Ontario, Canada, on Monday. Photo credit: SRFI

India's Anahat given top billing in World Junior squash

Kalki 2898 AD makers: Awards like these inspire us to dream bigger, take Indian cinema to even greater heights! (Photo Credit: Vyjayanthi Movies/X)

Kalki 2898 AD makers: Awards like these inspire us to dream bigger, take Indian cinema to even greater heights!

EU assessment report resembles chargesheet on Pakistan’s human rights abuses (File Image)

EU assessment report resembles chargesheet on Pakistan’s human rights abuses

Avoid vague 'Asian' label, expose role of Pakistanis in UK grooming gang scandal: Report (File image)

Avoid vague 'Asian' label, expose role of Pakistanis in UK grooming gang scandal: Report

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, in New Delhi on Thursday, January 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@narendramodi)

PM Modi condoles Chennamma’s demise, speaks to Deve Gowda

Justin Langer would be a really good Test coach for England, says Darren Lehmann

Justin Langer would be a really good Test coach for England, says Darren Lehmann

Manika Batra, Sofia Polcanova power Ahmedabad APL Pipers to crucial 10-5 win over PBG Pune Jaguars in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 at the Dr Shayama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao near Panaji on Saturday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 7: Manika, Sofia power Ahmedabad to crucial 10-5 win over Pune

Govt extends ALMM relief for rooftop, open access solar projects

Govt extends ALMM relief for select solar projects till December

Sivakarthikeyan on his film winning three National Awards: "A proud day for the entire 'Amaran' family! (Photo Credit: Sivakarthikeyan/X)

Sivakarthikeyan on his film winning three National Awards: "A proud day for the entire 'Amaran' family!

‘We will make a decision next week,’ says Mauricio Pochettino on his future as USA head coach after their exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo credit:

FIFA WC: ‘We will make a decision next week,’ says Pochettino on his future as USA head coach