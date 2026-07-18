Sivakarthikeyan on his film winning three National Awards: "A proud day for the entire 'Amaran' family!

Chennai, July 18 (IANS) Expressing delight at the fact that his film 'Amaran' had won three awards, including one for Best direction, at the 72nd National Awards, actor Sivakarthikeyan on Saturday said that it was "a proud day for the entire Amaran family."

Taking to his X timeline to congratulate the winners of the awards soon after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "A proud day for our entire #Amaran family. My heartfelt congratulations to my dear director

@Rajkumar_KP on winning Best Director, @gvprakash on being honoured for Best Music Direction (Background Score) & @kalaivananoffl on receiving the honour for Best Editing at the 72nd National Film Awards (2024)."

'Amaran', which was based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was awarded the Ashok Chakra, the country’s highest gallantry award, for his supreme sacrifice while fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir, fetched the award for Best Director for Rajkumar Periasamy. The film also fetched G V Prakash Kumar the award for Best Background Score and Kalaivannan the award for Best Editing.

Sivakarthikeyan, in the same post, also congratuled other winners of the National Awards including actor Dhanush, who won two awards -- one each for Tamil films 'Raayan' and 'Captain Miller'. While 'Raayan', which Dhanush had directed, was chosen as the Best Tamil Feature Film, 'Captain Miller' fetched him a Special Mention award. Captain Miller also was named the Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values.

Congratulating Dhanush and the other winners, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "I’d also like to congratulate @sunpictures, @dhanushkraja, @SathyaJyothi,

@ArunMatheswaran, #AnlArasu, @valentino_suren, @sachananamidass, #TSHariHaraSudhan & @edmondranson on winning National Awards. #72ndNationalFilmAwards."

For the unaware, Malayalam superstar Mammootty along with Kartik Aaryan were jointly named Best Actors while Yami Gautham was named the Best Actress at the 72nd National Film Awards that were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the National Media Centre here on Saturday.

While Mammootty won the Award for Best Actor for his masterful performance in director Rahul Sadasivan's Malayalam horror thriller 'Bramayugam', actor Kartik Aryan won it for his impressive performance in the Hindi sports drama 'Chandu Champion'.

Yami Gautham won the award for her fine performance in Aditya Suhas Jambhale's Hindi film 'Article 370', which was also named the Best Feature Film. Article 370 also fetched its music director Shashwat Sachdev the award for Best Music (Songs).

--IANS

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