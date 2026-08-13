China using Buddhism as tool for political control: Report

Beijing, Aug 13 (IANS) The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has described religion as superstition, a relic of feudalism, and a distraction from socialist modernisation. However, China has been tolerating and actively promoting Buddhism as it has become Beijing's tool for political control, a report has detailed.

According to a report in the Journal of Democracy, the ideological foundation of the CCP is based on Marxism, and religion, according to it, is a distraction from class struggle and revolutionary progress. For years, temples were destroyed, monks defrocked, and scriptures burned in China, particularly during the Cultural Revolution. Later, the CCP learnt that religion cannot be eliminated through decree.

"China is officially atheist. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has long declared religion to be superstition, a relic of feudalism, and a distraction from socialist modernisation. Yet walk through Beijing, Shanghai, or Chengdu today, and you will find Buddhist temples restored, incense burning, monks in saffron robes chanting sutras," Khedroop Thondup, nephew of the 14th Dalai Lama, wrote in the Journal of Democracy.

"The contradiction is striking: an atheist state that not only tolerates Buddhism but actively promotes it. The reason is not spiritual awakening but political calculation. Buddhism, stripped of its transcendence, has become a tool of political control — a way to shape belief, channel devotion, and reinforce loyalty to the state," the author added.

China has officially recognised five religions - Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Catholicism, and Protestantism. However, Buddhism has a special place in China as it is considered indigenous, culturally Chinese, and politically quiet. For the CCP, Buddhism is perfect for "civil religion", as the framework reinforces authority without challenging it.

It is estimated that around 100 million people in China identify themselves as Buddhist today. However, the practices of Buddhists are monitored by the state. The CCP's use of Buddhism is systematic, with each monastery required to register with the state, and abbots often chosen for their political reliability instead of spiritual authority. In China, Buddhist teachings are reinterpreted to underscore obedience, harmony and patriotism, the report mentioned.

Thondup stated that China recognising Buddhism demonstrates that even an atheist regime knows the power of faith and religion can only be managed and not eradicated. The CCP turns temples into tourist sites, monks into state employees and scriptures into propaganda. The attempt to control reincarnation, devotion, and ritual demonstrates the limits of the CCP’s strategy.

"China’s use of Buddhism is a lesson in paradox: An atheist state that relies on religion, a regime that fears belief yet cannot live without it. In the end, the CCP’s Buddhism is not about enlightenment but obedience — a hollow faith that reveals the fragility of power," he wrote.

--IANS

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