Nitin Mukesh revisits his father Mukesh's popular track 'Aaja Re Ab Mera Dil Pukara'

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Renowned singer Nitin Mukesh decided to turn back the clock as he revisited an old track, 'Aaja Re Ab Mera Dil Pukara,' from the movie 'Aah', which reached the audience in 1953.

It must be noted that the melodious number was crooned by his father, legendary singer Mukesh, along with Lata Mangeshkar, another gem from the singing industry.

Nitin Mukesh revealed through his latest social media post on Monday that he was only 3 years old when this song was recorded.

Sharing a video of himself crooning the soulful number in his melodious voice, he wrote the caption, "YET ANOTHER , “DEAR TO THE HEART” , SONG…I WAS ALL OF THREE YEARS OF AGE WHEN THIS WAS RECORDED… SOME SONGS STAY FOR LIFE…(sic)."

Mesmerized by this rendition of 'Aaja Re Ab Mera Dil Pukara', netizens flooded the comment section with remarks such as, "ur Magical voice holding many hearts together", "aapko aur aapki voice ko mera pranam", "Divine and pure", and "Aapki awaaz mein sar Jadu Hai," along with others.

Talking about 'Aah', the romantic entertainer featured Raj Kapoor and Nargis in the lead roles, along with Vijayalaxmi, Pran, Ramesh Sinha, Bhupendra Kapoor, Leela Mishra, Rashid Khan, Sohanlal, and Kusum as the ancillary cast, along with others.

The movie was directed by Raja Nawathe, who had previously worked as assistant director to Raj Kapoor in the movies 'Aag (1948)', 'Barsaat (1949),' and 'Awaara (1951)'. The movie marked Nawathe's first independent directorial venture.

Shifting our focus to Nitin Mukesh, he made his playback singing debut in the late 1970s and rose to fame for his work in the 1979 release 'Noorie'.

In the 1980s–90s, Nitin Mukesh delivered many hit songs in films like 'Kranti', 'Tezaab', 'Ram Lakhan', and 'Chandni', to name just a few.

--IANS

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