‘No such issue’: South African envoy rejects reports of him returning home

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) South African High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, on Monday dismissed reports suggesting that he had been recalled to his home country, saying he is in India for a four-year diplomatic tenure that runs until the end of 2028.

Responding to a question on reports citing that he might be returning to South Africa soon, Sooklal told IANS, “I am here as High Commissioner for a four-year tenure. I am completing two years at the end of September, so my tenure runs until the end of 2028. There is no such issue. There were some issues and misunderstandings, but they have been amicably settled.”

He said that his appointment as High Commissioner by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa reflected the President’s confidence in him to represent the country in India, adding that he would be “very pleased” to receive the President when he arrives in New Delhi on Friday for the 18th BRICS Summit being hosted by India.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “exceptional leader” for India, Sooklal said the country’s development trajectory has gained significant momentum since PM Modi assumed office in 2014.

“Prime Minister Modi has been an exceptional leader for India. Since he took office in 2014, we have seen India’s growth move at an accelerated pace. But I think it is not just about India. Prime Minister Modi is also a leading global figure, and especially a leading figure of the Global South, “ the South African envoy told IANS, regarding his views on Prime Minister Modi completing 25 years in public service.

Highlighting India’s growing influence on the global stage under PM Modi’s leadership, he said, “The manner in which he steered India’s G20 presidency is a good example of his global leadership. The way he is currently steering and, I am sure, will also host a very successful BRICS Summit this year, demonstrates India’s leading position within the global community and the Global South. Prime Minister Modi is a leader who is highly respected throughout the world."

When asked whether South Africa was considering becoming a full member of the G20, Sooklal said the country was already a full member of the grouping and had never ceased to be one.

“South Africa is a founding member of the G20. When the G20 was first created at the level of finance ministers following the Asian financial crisis of 1997, South Africa was among the countries that founded the group at the level of finance ministers," he noted.

Underlining that the G20 functions as a "consensus-based organisation", Sooklal said the US decision to exclude South Africa from this year’s summit was contrary to the agreed principles that have guided the grouping since its inception.

“South Africa will take up its rightful place under the UK’s presidency of the G20 in 2027, and we have no doubt that we will be welcomed because that is where we belong,” he said.

On whether South Africa would attend this year’s G20 Summit, the South African envoy told IANS, “No. We were not invited. It was a unilateral measure taken by the current presidency.”

--IANS

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