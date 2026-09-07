Chennai Open 2026 set to begin on Tuesday at TNGF Cosmo Golf Course

Chennai, Sep 7 (IANS) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will be staging the Chennai Open 2026 at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course in Chennai from September 8 to 11. The Chennai Open returns for its fifth edition. carries a prize purse of INR 1 crore.

The tournament is set to feature some of the top Indian professionals, including Saptak Talwar, defending champion N. Thangaraja of Sri Lanka, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Khalin Joshi, Rashid Khan, Honey Baisoya, and Akshay Sharma, to name a few.

Besides Sri Lankan N Thangaraja, the prominent foreign players in the field include Sri Lankan Mithun Perera, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Thailand’s Tanapat Pichaikool, Japan’s Koichiro Ishika and Taiga Tanaka, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Uganda’s Joshua Seale, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Americans Koichiro Sato and Dominic Piccirillo, and Ireland’s Declan Kenny.

The local challenge will be led by Chennai-based professionals S. Prasanth, S. John Royan, Ilayaraja C. and C. Arul.

H. Shankar, MD, CPCL, said, “CPCL is delighted to be associated with the Chennai Open as Powered by Partner. As an organisation with deep roots in Chennai, we are proud to support a premier professional golf event of the DP World PGTI that brings together some of the finest talent from across the country and provides an inspiring platform for emerging golfers. We look forward to a successful and memorable Chennai Open and to continuing our support for the development of golf in the region.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World PGTI, said, “We are delighted to return to Chennai for the Chennai Open powered by CPCL, a tournament that has become an important fixture on the DP World PGTI schedule. Chennai has a strong golfing culture, and the city has consistently provided an excellent platform for our players to showcase their skills. With the season entering an exciting phase, several new champions emerging and the Race to DP World India Championship gathering momentum, we look forward to another highly competitive week.”

The Pro-Am event, played on Sunday, was won by the team led by Thai professional Tanapat Pichaikool. The winning team had a net score of 53.1 and consisted of amateurs Kaushik, Vikram and Nirav Hariharan.

--IANS

hs/bsk/