Champions League: PSG begin quest for three-peat, Arsenal eye continental glory

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 is set to kick off on Tuesday when 36 top teams around Europe will battle it out for the continental showpiece.

Reigning two-time champions Paris Saint-Germain will be looking for a famous three-peat as they bid to become the first team since Real Madrid in 2016-18 with a hat-trick of UCL titles.

Eyes will also be on the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich, who came close to winning the title in 2025-26, but their runs were halted by Luis Enrique's men, who seem to be favourites for another title.

PSG have the arsenal for another crown, it seems, despite the transfer window not going as they wanted. They targeted Yan Diomande, who went to Real Madrid, and they let go of their winger Bradley Barcola, who used to be behind their star attacking line. PSG have been bolstered by the arrival of Ferran Torres, Lucas Digne, Mika Godts and Maghnes Akliouche and have the fabled pair of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele in their ranks.

They will be up against a relatively comfortable opponent in Slovan Bratislava for their Matchday 1 at home. They will also play Barcelona, AS Roma, and Galatasaray at home, while they will be on a trip for their away league games against Man City, Aston Villa, Villarreal, and Como.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be looking to go one step ahead of the runners-up finish from last time as they open their campaign against Napoli away from home. The Gunners would also feel they are missing a piece or two after the transfer window, as they could not complete the famous Julian Alvarez move but have brought in Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), midfielder Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) and winger Christos Tzolis (Club Brugge). They have also let Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus go.

Arsenal will face Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lille and Sabah FK at home, while their away fixtures, apart from Napoli, will be against Bayern Munich, Real Betis and Slavia Prague.

Eyes will also be on Bayern, who open their campaign against Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt at home. They were impressive last season in the UCL, and their high-scoring leg 1 semifinal against PSG was one of the most memorable and fast-moving games.

They will be led by Harry Kane, with Michael Olise and Luis Diaz providing in support. Bayern will be looking for their first European title since 2019-20.

They will play Arsenal, Real Betis, Bodo/Glimt and Slavia Prague at home, while their away fixtures are against Atletico Madrid, Man United, Lille and Viking FK.

While these three look set for a battle for the European title, the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Manchester City can't be ruled out either.

Barca have brought in 2026 World Cup Golden Ball winner Rodri and Anthony Gordon. With Jose Mourinho back, Real Madrid will be hoping for continental glory, but they will be shouldered largely by Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

City have done a decent job in the transfer window with their most eye-catching arrival of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea. They have also added Elliot Anderson and young Ayyoub Bouaddi.

--IANS

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