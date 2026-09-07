Adani Power improves ESG performance to 66, maintains ‘Aspiring’ rating

Ahmedabad, Sep 7 (IANS) Adani Power Ltd (APL), India’s largest private thermal power producer, said on Monday its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance score improved to 66 in the latest assessment by NSE Sustainability, up from 65 previously, while retaining its position ahead of major Indian thermal, mixed-fuel and integrated energy companies.

The company remained in the ‘Aspiring’ category under the assessment conducted by NSE Sustainability, a SEBI-registered ESG Rating Provider and subsidiary of NSE Indices.

Adani Power attributed the improvement to its focus on sustainability initiatives and operational efficiency.

The company said it has deployed low-emission technologies, including ultra-supercritical power units, alongside continuous emissions monitoring systems, energy-efficiency measures, water conservation programmes and waste-management initiatives.

In addition, it highlighted social programmes centred on education, healthcare and skill development which include scholarships for underprivileged students, health camps and livelihood enhancement projects in communities around its operations.

NSE Sustainability evaluates 500 listed Indian companies annually, providing investors and stakeholders with an independent assessment of ESG performance and long-term value creation potential.

On the governance front, Adani Power said its board committees exceed regulatory requirements for independent director representation.

The company added that it has adopted ESG standards for suppliers and contractors across its value chain.

The latest assessment adds to a series of sustainability ratings received by the company.

Moreover, the company scored 71 out of 100 in S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment and received a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from FTSE Russell.

It also reported an ESG score of 80 out of 100 from CareEdge ESG Ratings for FY26, placing it in the agency’s ‘Leadership’ category and above the industry median.

The ratings reflect its ongoing commitment to integrating sustainability considerations into its business operations and long-term growth strategy, according to the company.

Shares of Adani Power settled at Rs 204.40 on the NSE.

--IANS

ag/