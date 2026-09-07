EAM Jaishankar and Luxembourg's Deputy PM discuss bilateral cooperation, global developments (Ld)

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in New Delhi on Monday, discussing bilateral cooperation and global developments.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Bettel's support for the India-Luxembourg partnership and India-European Union (EU) ties.

"Pleased to welcome DPM and FM Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg in New Delhi today. Trusted partnerships like that of India and Luxembourg have assumed great relevance in times of global uncertainties and disruptions. Held substantive discussions on our bilateral cooperation, including in trade, investments, fintech, startups, clean tech, space, health, education and mobility. As well as global developments and our multilateral engagement. Deeply appreciate DPM Bettel’s support for our partnership and stronger India - EU ties," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sibi George, India's Ambassador to Luxembourg Pranay Verma and other officials were also present during the meeting.

Xavier Bettel on Monday arrived in New Delhi for an official visit to India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that Bettel's visit to India will provide an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral ties.

"A warm welcome to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg on his arrival in New Delhi for an Official visit. The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted relations between India and Luxembourg," the MEA stated.

After concluding his engagements in New Delhi, Bettel will travel to Chennai on Tuesday, where he will visit Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Campus and IIT Madras Research Park. He will also later visit and inaugurate a new campus of SES, a Luxembourg-based company.

The visit follows Jaishankar’s visit to Luxembourg earlier this year. During his visit, EAM Jaishankar called on Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden and met Xavier Bettel.

During his meeting with PM Frieden, EAM Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm greetings and discussed growing cooperation in financial services, investments, technology and innovation between both nations.

"Pleased to meet Prime Minister Luc Frieden of Luxembourg this morning. Conveyed warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Discussed our growing cooperation in financial services, investments, technology & innovation. Thank him for his support for stronger India-EU ties," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

--IANS

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