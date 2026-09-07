September 07, 2026 6:02 PM हिंदी

Subhash Ghai apologises for missing 'Dear Friend' Rakesh Roshan's birthday bash

Subhash Ghai apologises for missing 'Dear Friend' Rakesh Roshan's birthday bash

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai apologises for missing 'Dear Friend' Rakesh Roshan's birthday bash last night.

However, to make up for it, Ghai took a trip down memory lane and published a photo from Rakesh Roshan's birthday bash last year.

The throwback picture featured Ghai, Rakesh Roshan, his better half, Pink Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Wishing the 'Karan Arjun' maker, Ghai wrote on the photo-sharing app, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY DEAR FRIEND #RAKESH ROSHAN - a person n director i always admire but i had to miss his last night party. Here is my memory pic with my ram Lakhan on his last year party when his karan Arjun were missing. Rakesh n pinki Wonderful couple I love to be with them. Stay blessed always with happy life ahead (sic)."

Rakesh Roshan also reacted to the post, saying, "Subhash ji much gratitude", along with a folded hands emoji.

As Rakesh Roshan turned a year older on Sunday, his daughter Sunaina Roshan penned a heartfelt birthday wish for him on Insta.

She posted a video montage of some rare father-daughter moments over the years.

Sunaina revealed that for her, the biggest compliment is being told that she is like her father. She added that she highly admires his strength, wit, and resilience.

Her birthday wish for her dad read, "If being called your daughter wasn’t enough of a blessing, being told that I’m like you is one of my favourite compliments. Your strength, your wit, your resilience… these are the qualities I’ve always admired in you and I’m so happy to carry a little piece of them with me".

"Forever proud to be your daughter. Forever your Daddy’s girl. Happy Birthday, Papa. I love you", she further wrote.

Rakesh Roshan commented, "Thank you Niks" on his daughter's post.

--IANS

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