Big B on son Abhishek Bachchan: Father, son may have different views, but destination is same

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt reflection on his bond with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, saying that while their thoughts and perspectives may differ, the ultimate destination remains the same.

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: “Pita putra dono rahe, ek manch par baithai; vichar alag alag ho chaahe, manzil ke hi aithe (Both father and son sit together on the same stage; their views may differ, but their destination remains the same).”

He went on to share that he has respect for the next generation and added: “respect for the next generation ever... but the destination is ever the same... that be the ideal of every path taken….. and that has ever been the relation - seek discover understand, and design the destination that be common to all in its beneficial incarnation Love respect and in a while the love of the well wishers.”

The cinema icon is currently seen in “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” which is the official Hindi version of the original British format Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The format is similar to other shows in the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? where contestants are asked multiple-choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain.

Big B, who was last seen Vettaiyan directed by T. J. Gnanavel, is currently busy with filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel. The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.

Talking about Abhishek, he was last seen in Raja Shivaji directed by Riteish Deshmukh, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj , the founder of the Maratha Empire.

The film features Riteish Deshmukh in the titular role, alongside Genelia D'Souza, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte.

--IANS

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