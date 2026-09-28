September 28, 2026 11:17 AM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff remembers Lata Mangeshkar on 98th birth anniversary: Always in our hearts

Jackie Shroff remembers Lata Mangeshkar on 98th birth anniversary, ‘Always in our hearts’

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff remembered legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary.

He shared a nostalgic tribute to the iconic singer and said that she would always remain in their hearts.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie shared a video montage featuring many rare and memorable pictures of Lata Mangeshkar from different phases of her life.

The post also featured her iconic song “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai”. Jackie captioned the post, “Lata ji Always in our hearts”, along with the hashtag #LataMangeshkar.

The tribute comes on Lata Mangeshkar’s birth anniversary on September 28. Born on September 28, 1929, she went on to become one of the most influential playback singers in Indian cinema, with a career spanning several decades.

She was the eldest of five siblings, Meena Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, in a family steeped in music, with her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar being a noted classical singer and theatre personality.

She began performing at a very young age and, following her father's death in 1942, became the family's principal breadwinner at just 13.

Lata Mangeshkar, fondly remembered as Lata Didi and the ‘Nightingale of India’, gave her voice to thousands of songs across many Indian languages. Her celebrated songs includes songs such as “Aayega Aanewala” from Mahal, “Aaja Re Pardesi” from Madhumati, “Lag Jaa Gale” from Woh Kaun Thi?, “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya” from Mughal-e-Azam and “Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh” from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92, reportedly following complications after COVID-19.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games: Lovlina assures medal after dominant quarterfinal win

Asian Games: Lovlina assures medal after dominant quarterfinal win

Neetu Kapoor wishes son ‘Rana’ Ranbir: You are mine and I feel blessed

Neetu Kapoor wishes son ‘Rana’ Ranbir: You are mine and I feel blessed

India office leasing rises 7 pc to 54.4 million sq ft in Jan-Sep: Report

India office leasing rises 7 pc to 54.4 million sq ft in Jan-Sep: Report

Lucien Laviscount recalls ‘2-episode stint’ that turned into 5 seasons in ‘Emily in Paris’

Lucien Laviscount recalls ‘2-episode stint’ that turned into 5 seasons in ‘Emily in Paris’

NSE shares slip below IPO price, decline over 6 pc from peak

NSE shares slip below IPO price, decline over 6 pc from peak

Melissa Joan Hart looks back as ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ completes 30 years: Seven years of my 20s

Melissa Joan Hart looks back as ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ completes 30 years: Seven years of my 20s

Allu Sirish complains to cops about loud music being played at 2 am (Photo: Allu Sirish/Instagram)

Allu Sirish complains to cops about loud music being played at 2 am

Nitin Mukesh remembers Lata Mangeshkar on birth anniversary, says ‘I long to hear you in person’

Nitin Mukesh remembers Lata Mangeshkar on birth anniversary, says ‘I long to hear you in person’

Asian Games: Indian women's pistol team fails to bag medal, Esha enters individual final

Asian Games: Indian women's pistol team fails to bag medal, Esha enters individual final

Nations League: Greece stun Germany, Portugal beat Norway

Nations League: Greece stun Germany, Portugal beat Norway