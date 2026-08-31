Nithya Menen's next to be a fantasy dark comedy; film to be directed by DK

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) Director DK's upcoming fantasy dark comedy will feature National Award-winning actress Nithya Menen in the lead, its makers announced on Monday.

Leo Vision Productions, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its social media timelines to make the announcement. It wrote, "Fantasy. Madness. A whole lot of darkness. @leovisionproductions #ProductionNo5 is gearing up for a wickedly exhilarating ride! In Association with @keyuriproductions Starring @nithyamenen. Written and Directed By @deekay_06. Creative Producer @thisisvikramkumar. @rajkumarl2447 @Beacon.pr @Prakashpro_ @kvmothi @decoffl."

Interestingly, actress Nithya Menen is jointly producing this film. Nithya Menen is co-producing this film through her banner Keyuri Productions along with Leo Vision which is headed by producer V S Rajkumar.

It may be recalled that Nithya Menen had, in February this year, announced the launch of her production house, Keyuri Productions.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a video of her production house Keyuri, the actress had said, "Making films, for me, was always more than just telling stories. It was about being able to reach actual people at such a deep level. A place deeper than intellect. A place above thought. Above reason. To stir a transformation - both within me, when I am absorbed in the creative process, and within the other who watches. To create shifts that ripple quietly. Changed in ways we cannot fully name. Imperceptibly at first, but irreversibly."

She had further said, "Creating through films, to me, is the miracle of touching what is human and unguarded. While that has been my process and intention since the first day I began acting , it will continue to remain the intention while I now produce films. I present to you — Keyuri Productions."

Acclaimed filmmaker Vikram K Kumar too has been roped in as the Creative Producer for this film. The film has cinematography by A. Sakthivel and editing by Richard Kevin.

The collaboration among Leo Vision, Keyuri Productions Pvt. Ltd., Nithya Menen, D K and Vikram K. Kumar has already generated anticipation, with the makers promising a distinctive theatrical experience for audiences.

The film is set to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, making it a pan-Indian theatrical release.

--IANS

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