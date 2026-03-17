March 17, 2026 8:43 PM हिंदी

Nita Ambani awarded for social impact, women empowerment initiatives

Nita Ambani awarded for social impact, women empowerment initiatives

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Nita M. Ambani was honoured with the KISS Humanitarian Award 2025 at a grand ceremony held in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The award was presented at the campus of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in recognition of her contribution to social development through the Reliance Foundation.

The honour was conferred on her by Nobel Laureate Mohan Munasinghe and Achyuta Samanta, founder of KISS, KIIT and KIMS.

The ceremony was attended by nearly 40,000 tribal students, who welcomed her with traditional performances.

In her address, Nita Ambani said she felt proud to receive the award and dedicated it to the entire team of the Reliance Foundation.

She praised Achyuta Samanta for building world-class institutions like KIIT and KISS, calling them a matter of pride for the country.

She expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and said she would always remember the love and affection shown by the students.

She also spoke about Odisha’s rich culture and traditions, adding that the state’s people share a deep connection with nature.

Encouraging the students, she emphasised that there is no difference between boys and girls and that both have equal potential to succeed.

She urged them to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals, while also staying on the path of honesty and righteousness.

“Seeing the students at KISS gives her confidence that India’s future is bright,” Nita Ambani said.

She described her visit to the institutions as a special and memorable experience.

The KISS Humanitarian Award, instituted in 2008, is the highest honour given by the institute. It recognises individuals and organisations for their outstanding humanitarian work across the world.

The award includes a citation and a gold-plated trophy symbolising kindness, hope and the spirit of helping others.

--IANS

pk

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