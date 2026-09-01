Nimisha Sajayan-starrer 'Enna Vilai' officially selected for the Atlanta Indian Film Festival

Chennai, Sep 1 (IANS) After having won numerous awards, including the award for the Best Feature Film at the Mannheim Arts and Film Festival in Germany, director Sajeev Pazhoor's eagerly-awaited socio-political family thriller 'Enna Vilai', featuring actors Nimisha Sajayan and Karunas in the lead, has now been officially selected for the Atlanta Indian Film Festival to be held in the United States.

It may be recalled that just a couple of days ago, the film had also been selected for the Kaia International Film Festival in Istanbul, Turkey.

Taking to its Instagram page to share the happy news, production house Kalamaya Cineverse wrote, "Another milestone for #EnnaVilai! Proud to be an Official Selection at the Atlanta Indian Film Festival (AIFF). One Powerful Story. One Global Journey. Taking Tamil Cinema to the world. In Theatres - September 2026. Written and Directed by @sajeevpazhoor."

The film, which has caught the attention of critics and film buffs, is to have a theatrical release in September this year.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had chosen to express their gratitude to the village where the film was predominantly shot by getting the entire village to release the first look of their film.

Instead of inviting a star to unveil the film's first look, the makers had returned to Paalam village in Dhanushkodi, where a major portion of the film was shot, and entrusted the honour to the very people who had welcomed them with open arms throughout the filming process.

The villagers, who had become an inseparable part of the journey behind 'Enna Vilai', gathered together to unveil the film's first look in a heartfelt celebration. Sources present on the occasion had said that what unfolded was not merely a promotional event, but a tribute to a community whose warmth, hospitality and unwavering support left an indelible mark on the entire team.

Produced by Kalamaya Films under the banner of Githesh V, 'Enna Vilai' has been written and directed by Sajeev Pazhoor. The socio-political family thriller stars Karunaas and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, alongside Y. Gee. Mahendran, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Mohan Ram, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Kavithalayaa Krishna, Deepa Shankar, Mottai Rajendran, Nakkalites Kavi and a strong ensemble cast.

For the unaware, the film has already earned the Best Screenplay Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.

Speaking about the decision to have the first look released by the villagers of Paalam, producer Githesh V had said, "Every film has a beginning, but very few get the opportunity to begin with gratitude. While many first looks are unveiled by celebrities or through digital campaigns, we wanted ours to be introduced by the people who quietly became a part of our journey. The villagers of Paalam welcomed us with immense warmth and made us feel at home throughout the shoot. We felt it was only right that this honour belonged to them. More than a promotional event, this was our heartfelt way of saying 'thank you’."

Director Sajeev Pazhoor had, on the occasion, said, "As filmmakers, we often borrow places to tell our stories. But sometimes, those places and the people living there become a part of the story itself. During the making of 'Enna Vilai', the people of Paalam embraced us like family. Before the film reaches audiences across the world, we wanted it to first belong to the people who stood beside us from the very beginning. This first-look launch was not just an event, it was an emotion we wanted to cherish forever.”

--IANS

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