Nimisha Sajayan on being judged for her looks: After a point of disrespect, you start reacting

Mumbai, September 1 (IANS) Actor Nimisha Sajayan has opened up about comments on her looks, saying she has learnt not to let such remarks affect her, while acknowledging that not everyone has the privilege to respond to public judgment.

“I too have been judged on the way I look many times. I think I am more of that person like it doesn't matter now, it doesn't affect me,” Nimisha said in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

“You take it, there's a point of disrespect, but after a point, you start reacting.”

Drawing a parallel between her and her character in her upcoming movie Babita Reporting, Nimisha said, “And I think that's what Baby is also. And I think it's the same with everyone, you know.”

The actor also reflected on her character Babita and the transformation she undergoes in ‘Babita Reporting’. Nimisha said that while shooting for the film, she realised that many women are unable to react when they face judgment or disrespect because they do not come from a space where they have the privilege to do so.

“When I was shooting for Baby, there was a point where I thought I could react, but at the same time, I also realized that there are a lot of women who can't do it. They don't come from that space where they can react. They don't have that privilege, you know, to do,” she said.

Nimisha explained that Babita’s journey is about breaking out of a shell. The character initially listens to everyone around her and adjusts herself according to their expectations, before reaching a point where she recognises what is happening and breaks free.

“But I think what happened with Baby, you see her go through this transformation, you know, like the baby. There's a point where she's listening to everything and she's adjusting to people and their wants, but there's a point when she realizes it and she breaks through,” she said.

She added, “When she comes out of that shell, I think it's a game changer. There's a shift that you see in Baby, the way she approaches a certain situation or she starts dealing with people, you know. It changes and I think for every person, it's there, you know.”

Speaking about her own experiences, Nimisha said that going through different situations can alter a person’s outlook and change the way they perceive everything around them.

“For me also as a person, you go through some situation, you face something and all of a sudden, your perspective changes, you know. The way you start looking at things around you, it changes, it shifts and you start seeing things differently, you know,” she said.

“So, I think it's the situations and the things that you deal with in your life that makes you a different person,” she added.

–IANS

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