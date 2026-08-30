Nikkhil Advani shares pictures from ‘The Revolutionaries’ bash celebrating ‘blood, sweat, tears’

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming period streaming series ‘The Revolutionaries’, has shared pictures from the celebrations of the show ahead of its release.

On Sunday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from a bash celebrating the efforts of the team. He also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about efforts that took to mount the series which is based on the initial phase of India’s freedom struggle from the British imperial power.

He wrote, “Blood, sweat, tears (there were some). Fingers and toes crossed for many more celebrations to come. In the words of my fave @jaduakhtar and the vibe that only @shankarehsaanloy can bring ‘It’s the time to disco’. Missed you terribly @onlyemmay @madhoknikhil”.

The series is created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, and is based on the acclaimed book, ‘Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom’.

The show follows 4 freedom fighters, Rash Behari Bose, Pratibha Lahiri, Sachindra Nath Sanyal and Bagha Jatin, who locked horns with the British Raj. The series is inspired by true events and is set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle. It stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah.

The show tells the story of Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj. It was because of the sustained efforts of the aforementioned revolutionaries that the British empire had to shift its capital to Delhi from Kolkata.

Produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, the series is written by Sanjeev Sanyal. ‘The Revolutionaries’ is set to drop on September 11 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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