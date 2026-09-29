'Viksit Bharat Run' held across four countries as Indian missions mark Seva Pakhwada

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Indian missions in Laos, Malaysia, Denmark and Canada held the 'Viksit Bharat Run' as part of 'Seva Pakhwada', drawing members of the Indian diaspora, friends of India and community organisations in support of the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The campaign is being observed from September 17 to October 2.

In Vientiane, the run was flagged off by India's Ambassador to Laos, Yogeshwar Sangwan.

"Flagging off the Viksit Bharat Run, Ambassador Yogeshwar Sangwan emphasised that the enthusiastic participation of Indian diaspora members and friends of India in Lao PDR reflected the spirit of promoting physical fitness, community solidarity and the shared resolve to contribute to a Viksit Bharat," the Embassy of India in Laos said in a post on X.

The High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur held the second edition of the run at Taman Bukit Jalil, the mission said on Tuesday.

"High Commission, jointly with Mera Yuva Bharat initiative of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the Kuala Lumpur Authorities, local diaspora organisations and partners, successfully organised the 2nd edition of the Viksit Bharat Run 2026 on 26 September 2026 at Taman Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur. High Commissioner Shri Somnath Ghosh led the event, flagging off the Viksit Bharat Run," the High Commission said.

In Denmark, the Embassy of India in Copenhagen organised the run in association with the Danish Indian Sports Association (DISA).

"The Embassy of India, Copenhagen, in association with the Danish Indian Sports Association (DISA) led by the President Mr. Nanda Kumar Reddy, organised the Viksit Bharat Run on 26 September 2026 at Hoje-Taastrup Commune as part of Seva Pakhwada, promoting the spirit of Swachhata, sports and community participation," the Embassy said.

Hoje-Taastrup Mayor Michael Ziegler was the chief guest, while Ambassador Manish Prabhat urged participants to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat through sports, the Embassy said.

The Consulate General of India in Vancouver held its run from the city's Harbour Green Park.

"The Consulate General of India, Vancouver organised 'Viksit Bharat Run' as part of 'Seva Pakhwada 2026' bringing participation from Indian diaspora, friends of India, community organisations and associations from across Lower Mainland in the spirit of Seva and in support of the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," the Consulate said of its September 27 event.

Consul General Masakui Rungsung highlighted the contributions of the Indian diaspora in making India a developed nation, it added.

--IANS

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