India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise Kazind 2026 begins in Oskemen

Astana, Sep 29 (IANS) The opening ceremony of the India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise 'Kazind 2026' was held at Oskemen on Tuesday with Major General Zhenis Maralov, Chief of Regional Command East of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, presiding over it, the Indian Army said.

"The Opening Ceremony of the India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise Kazind 2026 was conducted at Oskemen, Kazakhstan, today. The ceremony was presided over by Major General Zhenis Maralov, Chief of Regional Command East of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army said in a post on X.

"The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and strengthen the joint capabilities of both forces to undertake counter-terrorism operations in a sub-conventional environment under a United Nations mandate," it added.

"Training will focus on joint tactical operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain, including Special Heliborne Operations, Air mobility and the integrated employment of Unmanned Aerial Systems and Counter-UAS capabilities," the Indian Army said.

A 60-member Indian Armed Forces contingent departed on Monday for Oskemen to take part in the ninth edition of the exercise, which is being conducted from September 28 to October 11, the Ministry of Defence stated.

The Indian contingent is drawn mainly from a battalion of the Garhwal Rifles, along with troops from other arms and services, and personnel from the Indian Air Force. The Kazakhstan Armed Forces are fielding a contingent of matching strength, comprising primarily personnel from its Land Forces.

"The participating contingents will train together in joint responses to terrorist actions, raids, search-and-destroy missions, cordon-and-search operations, the securing of helipads and landing sites, and Special Heliborne Operations, among other activities," the Ministry had said in a statement.

The exercise will also involve the establishment of a Joint Command Post and an Intelligence and Surveillance Centre to facilitate coordinated planning and execution. The training will culminate in a comprehensive validation exercise wherein both contingents will jointly apply rehearsed tactics, techniques and procedures against a simulated terrorist threat.

"Exercise Kazind-2026 will provide an opportunity for both sides to benefit from each other's operational experience while strengthening professional bonds, mutual trust and camaraderie. The exercise will further deepen military-to-military cooperation between India and Kazakhstan and reinforce the shared commitment of both nations towards regional peace, stability and collective security," the statement added.

–IANS

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