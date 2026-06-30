Nikitin Dheer & Kranti Prakash Jha to enter the most dangerous chapter in 'Raktanchal Season 3'

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) OTT platform Amazon MX Player has announced the much-awaited third season of the political crime thriller, 'Raktanchal'.

The riveting first look hints at a new, more volatile, more personal, and far more dangerous chapter in the journey.

Directed by Ritam Srivastav, 'Raktanchal Season 3' retains Nikitin Dheer and Kranti Prakash Jha as the leads, along with Rajesh Kumar, Karan Patel, Vikram Kochhar, and Mahie Gill in supporting roles.

The primary season of 'Raktanchal' reached the audience back in 2020, sharing the tale of Vijay Singh (Played by Kranti Prakash Jha) and Waseem Khan (Played by Nikitin Dheer).

Produced by Arjun Singhh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar under the banner of Gseams, the second season of the show premiered on 11 February 2022 on the OTT platform MX Player.

Talking about the latest instalment in the popular franchise, director Ritam Srivastav shared, “One of the things that has always made Raktanchal connect with audiences is that beneath all the crime and conflict, it is ultimately about people, their ambitions, insecurities, loyalties, and the consequences of the choices they make. With Season 3, we wanted to peel back more layers and revisit the emotional and psychological roots of Waseem and Vijay’s rivalry. This chapter is darker, more intense, and far more personal in its storytelling. Collaborating with Amazon MX Player has been instrumental in shaping this vision, as they continue to champion rooted stories with authenticity, scale, and impact.”

Amogh Dusad, Director & Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, added, “Raktanchal has been one of our most-loved crime franchises. With Season 3, we’re not only expanding the world viewers have invested in for years but also revisiting the origins of the conflict between Waseem Khan and Vijay Singh."

'Raktanchal Season 3' will stream on Amazon MX Player shortly. It will also be available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV, and Airtel Xstream.

--IANS

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