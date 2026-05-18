Niharika Chouksey speaks about ‘magical’ bridal look of her ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ character

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Niharika Chouksey, who essays the role of Anu Sharma in the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, has spoken up on her bridal look from the show.

Talking about the same, the actress told IANS, “Naturally, this moment feels extremely special because ever since the show started, I’ve constantly received messages from fans asking, ‘When will we finally get to see Anu and Arya together?’ People have rooted for their love story through every twist, every heartbreak, and every challenge, so finally reaching this moment feels very emotional and satisfying, not just for the audience but for all of us as well”.

The actress further mentioned that one thing she has always admired about Anu is her belief in love and her never-give-up attitude when it comes to Arya and their relationship.

She shared, “No matter how difficult things became, she always held onto her emotions with honesty and strength, and that is something I truly take away from this character in real life too. And honestly, seeing the bridal look come together was such an exciting experience”.

“The entire look has been designed so beautifully and with so much detail that the moment I saw everything together, it genuinely felt magical. I also feel Anu and Arya complement each other beautifully in these looks, and I really can’t wait for the audience to witness this new chapter of their journey”, she added.

The show captures the nuances of middle-class life, from family bonds and dreams to the balancing act between tradition and modernity, making it a genuine favourite among audiences.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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