Niharika Chouksey shares how ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ changed her perspective on love and relationships

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Niharika Chouksey, who essays the role of Anu in the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, has shared how the show changed her perception of love and relationships.

In the recent track of the show, Anu (played by Niharika Chouksey) and Arya (played by Sharad Kelkar) finally tied the knot after overcoming several hurdles, emotional setbacks, and societal pressures.

Talking about her connection with Anu, Niharika Chouksey shared, "When I look back at Anu's journey, I genuinely feel she has taught me so much. There were moments when everything seemed to be falling apart for her, but she never stopped believing in love. What I admire most about Anu is that her love was never blind or impulsive; it came from trust, patience, and understanding”.

She told IANS, “She stood by Arya not because life was easy, but because she believed in their bond, and I think that's something really beautiful”.

Over the months, Anu has navigated misunderstandings, heartbreak, and countless challenges, yet one thing that remained unwavering was her faith in love and in Arya. As the story moves into a new chapter, Niharika shared that playing Anu has taught her some beautiful lessons about relationships, resilience, and never giving up on what truly matters.

She further mentioned, "Over time, Anu has stopped feeling like just another character that I play every day. In many ways, I feel like I'm living her journey along with her. As an actor, you inevitably start absorbing certain qualities from the people you portray, and with Anu, I've found so many positives to take away. Her optimism, her ability to forgive, and most importantly, her never-give-up attitude when it comes to love and relationships are things I deeply admire. I think in today's world, where we are quick to give up, Anu reminds us that if something is genuine, it's worth holding on to”.

As the show enters an intriguing new phase, viewers can look forward to witnessing how Anu and Arya navigate the next chapter of their lives together.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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