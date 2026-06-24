June 24, 2026 4:24 PM हिंदी

Niharika Chouksey shares how ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ changed her perspective on love and relationships

Niharika Chouksey shares how ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ changed her perspective on love and relationships

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actress Niharika Chouksey, who essays the role of Anu in the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, has shared how the show changed her perception of love and relationships.

In the recent track of the show, Anu (played by Niharika Chouksey) and Arya (played by Sharad Kelkar) finally tied the knot after overcoming several hurdles, emotional setbacks, and societal pressures.

Talking about her connection with Anu, Niharika Chouksey shared, "When I look back at Anu's journey, I genuinely feel she has taught me so much. There were moments when everything seemed to be falling apart for her, but she never stopped believing in love. What I admire most about Anu is that her love was never blind or impulsive; it came from trust, patience, and understanding”.

She told IANS, “She stood by Arya not because life was easy, but because she believed in their bond, and I think that's something really beautiful”.

Over the months, Anu has navigated misunderstandings, heartbreak, and countless challenges, yet one thing that remained unwavering was her faith in love and in Arya. As the story moves into a new chapter, Niharika shared that playing Anu has taught her some beautiful lessons about relationships, resilience, and never giving up on what truly matters.

She further mentioned, "Over time, Anu has stopped feeling like just another character that I play every day. In many ways, I feel like I'm living her journey along with her. As an actor, you inevitably start absorbing certain qualities from the people you portray, and with Anu, I've found so many positives to take away. Her optimism, her ability to forgive, and most importantly, her never-give-up attitude when it comes to love and relationships are things I deeply admire. I think in today's world, where we are quick to give up, Anu reminds us that if something is genuine, it's worth holding on to”.

As the show enters an intriguing new phase, viewers can look forward to witnessing how Anu and Arya navigate the next chapter of their lives together.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

FIFA WC: When and where to watch South Africa vs South Korea, know all details

FIFA WC: When and where to watch South Africa vs South Korea, know all details

'Look forward to building on our Strategic Partnership': Ethiopian PM thanks PM Modi for wishes

'Look forward to building on our Strategic Partnership': Ethiopian PM thanks PM Modi for wishes

Women’s T20 WC: In hunt for semis spot, South Africa aim to upstage already out Netherlands (Preview) (Credit: X/Proteas Women)

Women’s T20 WC: In hunt for semis spot, South Africa aim to upstage already out Netherlands (Preview)

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ character posters promise a high-voltage fight for the throne

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ character posters promise a high-voltage fight for the throne

Adani Electricity gears up to safeguard 3.15 million Mumbai customers from potential monsoon disruptions

Adani Electricity gears up to safeguard 3.15 million Mumbai customers from potential monsoon disruptions

Unique art by young Neemuch artist: PM Modi’s portrait crafted with tea depicts 12 years of achievements

Unique art by young Neemuch artist: PM Modi’s portrait painted with tea depicts 12 years of achievements

Shaan urges Padma Bhushan Alka Yagnik for a comeback: Nothing would please your fans more

Shaan urges Padma Bhushan Alka Yagnik for a comeback: Nothing would please your fans more

Women’s T20 WC: India seek complete performance vs Bangladesh as semi-final race intensifies (Preview

Women’s T20 WC: India seek complete performance vs Bangladesh as semi-final race intensifies (Preview)

'He will get full freedom from my side': Patel on Pant's Delhi Capitals return

'He will get full freedom from my side': Patel on Pant's Delhi Capitals return

SAIL supplied 5,700 tonnes of special steel for 3 newly commissioned Indian Navy ships

SAIL supplied 5,700 tonnes of special steel for three newly commissioned Indian Navy ships