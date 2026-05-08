May 08, 2026 6:06 PM हिंदी

Nigeria seeks textile revival, industrial partnership in high-level talks with India

Nigeria seeks textile revival, industrial partnership in high-level talks with India

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) A high-level Nigeria–India Textile Business-to-Business (B2B) engagement and policy roundtable recently took place in Abuja city, aimed at a structured revival of the country’s textile industry and industrial partnership with India, a new report has said.

Leading private sector figures and trade partners of both countries outlined a coordinated strategy to drive job growth, exports of Nigeria’s textile sector in partnership with India, the report from This Day Live said.

"India, currently one of the world’s largest textile economies, was presented as a key partner in machinery supply, textile technology, skills development, and manufacturing investment," the report said.

The meeting proposed textile processing clusters in Nigeria’s cotton‑producing regions such as Katsina and Zamfara States in technical collaboration with Indian industrial hubs in Surat, Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

An industrial partnership with India was also proposed by stakeholders as a model for technology transfer and value chain development.

Training programmes, virtual trade linkages and business‑to‑business matchmaking between Nigerian distributors and Indian manufacturers were also discussed in the meeting.

Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) President Jani Ibrahim, and Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Emeka Obegolu, attended the meeting with Indian trade representatives and development partners.

Ibrahim warned that Nigeria’s textile industry continues to decline despite strong domestic demand, due to competition with imports, while exports fell sharply.

He argued that billions spent on imports could instead strengthen local cotton farmers, textile manufacturers, designers, and small businesses across the value chain.

He also stressed strong fundamentals of Nigeria such as a large population, growing fashion industry, and a robust entrepreneurial base.

Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry stressed on mobilisation of funds for women-owned businesses.

Obegolu pointed to women-led MSMEs as crucial for job creation and innovation, which currently face barriers in credit access due to high interest rates, collateral requirements, and rigid lending structures.

—IANS

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