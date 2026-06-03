June 03, 2026 11:37 PM हिंदी

Ahmedabad airport expands jet fuel capacity with new 8,000 KL aviation fuel station

Ahmedabad airport expands jet fuel capacity with new 8,000 KL aviation fuel station

Ahmedabad, June 3 (IANS) The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad has commissioned a new Aviation Fuel Station with an 8,000-kilolitre (KL) storage capacity, expanding its fuel handling infrastructure as passenger traffic and flight operations continue to grow.

The new facility, operational from Wednesday, is expected to improve refuelling reliability, enhance operational efficiency for airlines and support future growth in air connectivity from Gujarat.

Airport authorities said the development also strengthens Ahmedabad's position as a major aviation hub by increasing storage capacity and encouraging greater participation by oil marketing companies in jet fuel supply.

'Ahmedabad Open Access' is described as the country's largest standalone refueller-based into-plane operation.

The newly commissioned fuel farm has been designed to support increasing aircraft movements while prioritising safety, efficiency, reliability and sustainability.

Spread across nearly 27,000 square metres, the Aviation Fuel Station includes four storage tanks with a combined capacity of 8,000 KL and a fleet of 17 refuellers to enable faster aircraft fuelling operations.

Two additional high-capacity refuellers are planned to further strengthen operational capability.

The facility incorporates advanced fuel filtration and quality-control systems intended to ensure a clean and safe fuel supply that meets international standards.

Automated systems equipped with RFID technology provide real-time monitoring and improved operational accuracy.

Airport officials said the fuel farm also includes fire safety and emergency response infrastructure aligned with global standards, supporting safe handling and storage of aviation fuel.

The commissioning of the facility marks a significant addition to the airport's aviation infrastructure and is expected to improve turnaround efficiency for airlines while supporting rising demand for air travel in the region.

Located in Gujarat's largest city, the airport is the state's busiest aviation gateway.

Spread across 987 acres, it handled 13.8 million passengers during the 2025-26 financial year and manages nearly 290 air traffic movements each day.

The airport also serves as a major cargo hub, handling more than one lakh metric tonnes of cargo annually.

The airport has adopted a digital-first operating model and has received 5S Certification and Airport Council International Level-4 accreditation.

It has also achieved Zero Waste to Landfill status as part of its sustainability initiatives.

--IANS

mys/khz

LATEST NEWS

Flavio Cobolli ends Felix Auger-Aliassime's hopes, reaches first major semifinal of his career in the French Open in Paris on Wednesday. Photo credit: @RolandGarros/X

French Open: Cobolli ends Auger-Aliassime's hopes, reaches first major semifinal

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari step out for movie date, actress hides from cameras

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari step out for movie date, actress hides from cameras

Sanfida Nongrum books India's spot in SAFF Women's Championship final with 1-0 win over Bhutan in the semifinal at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Wednesday.

Sanfida books India's spot in SAFF Women's Championship final

FIFA World Cup Group B preview: Host Canada face European tests in historic home campaign

FIFA World Cup Group B preview: Host Canada face European tests in historic home campaign

Ahmedabad airport expands jet fuel capacity with new 8,000 KL aviation fuel station

Ahmedabad airport expands jet fuel capacity with new 8,000 KL aviation fuel station

BCCI to hold online Apex Council meeting on Thursday, T20I captaincy discussion not known yet

BCCI to hold online Apex Council meeting on Thursday, T20I captaincy discussion not known yet

Spain to face Iraq in first World Cup preparation match

Football: Spain to face Iraq in first World Cup preparation match

FIFA World Cup Group A preview: Mexico, South Korea target group progress

FIFA World Cup Group A preview: Mexico, South Korea target group progress

Indian-origin quartet eyes strong show in the Memorial Tournament to be played at Muirfield Village Golf Club as Aaron Rai returns as Major champion. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Indian-origin quartet eyes strong show at Memorial as Rai returns as Major champion

Shubman Gill's India hit ground running in New Chandigarh ahead of Afghanistan Test

Gill's India hit ground running in New Chandigarh ahead of Afghanistan Test