Nick Jonas says Bollywood gossip is what he's loved most in eight years of marriage with Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Singer-actor Nick Jonas has revealed that one of his favourite things about being married to global star Priyanka Chopra is keeping up with Bollywood gossip.

During an episode of the Jonas Brothers' new Podcasts series, 'Hey Jonas!', featuring Nick, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, the singer joked that the biggest perk of their nearly eight-year-long marriage has been his access to the latest happenings and gossip in Bollywood.

"So one of the things that I have loved most about these eight years together is all the Bollywood gossip I have got," Nick said.

Priyanka who seemed amused by the confession, teased her husband, saying, "That's what you have loved the most about our whole marriage? His whole feed is filled with the gossip."

She went on to reveal that Nick often knows about Bollywood breakups before she does.

"I don't know when someone's broken up with someone and you are always the one to tell me. It usually happens when I am texting someone and I wil be like, 'Hey, give my love to blah, blah, blah.' And he's like, 'No, they've broken up.' And I'm like, 'Oh, so you keep on the gossip.'"

Nick admitted with a laugh, "Oh yeah, I do."

Kevin and Joe further candidly pressed him to reveal whose updates and gossips he follows, but Nick refused to name names.

"I can't say names. These are friends of ours," he said.

The singer also admitted that he secretly follows a few Bollywood gossip pages.

"There's a couple of accounts that I kind of ghost follow, you know? There's some good tea though. There's like all these storylines that you have got to follow," he added.

Talking about Nick and Priyanka, the couple first met at the 2017 Oscars after-party before beginning to date in 2018.

The couple got engaged later that year and tied the knot in a grand wedding at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018, celebrating both Christian and Hindu ceremonies

In 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

–IANS

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