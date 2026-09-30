Nivin Pauly's 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Sep 30 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared acclaimed Tamil film director Ram's eagerly-awaited film 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai', featuring actors Nivin Pauly, Soori and Anjali in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Taking to its social media timelines to make the announcement, production house V Pictures, which is producing the film, wrote, "Director Ram’s #YezhuKadalYezhuMalai is Censored U/A. Watch it in theatres from Oct 1, 2026! #DirectorRam @NivinOfficial @yoursanjali @sooriofficial @thisisysr Musical. Produced by @sureshkamatchi @vhouseofficial @johnmediamanagr @KskSelvakumaar."

A trailer of the film released by its makers has only added to the excitement of fans.

The release trailer gave away the fact that Nivin Pauly plays a man who is 8,822 years old in the film.

The trailer begins with Soori, who is travelling in a train calling a friend and speaking to him over phone. He says, "As soon as I reach the next station, I have to go to the first reserved compartment." When the friend asks him what had happened, Soori replies that he has seen someone who looks strange and that he is even scared to look at him.

The trailer then shows a conversation between Nivin Pauly and Soori. Nivin Pauly's character asks Soori, "How old are you?" To this, Soori says, "I'm 32 years old, sir." Nivin Pauly then replies, "I'm 8,822 years old."

The trailer then shows Nivin Pauly's character several hundred years ago. A conversation between a woman and a child is then heard. The woman is heard saying, "When 50 to 60 years of memories itself can burden a human, imagine how a man who has lived for 8000 years will feel."

The trailer also shows that the film has quite a generous dose of humour added to it. The closing sequence of the trailer shows Soori challenging Nivin Pauly to a duel. He says, "Come on. Let's see who wins." Eventually, Nivin Pauly gets the better of him. Soon after, Nivin Pauly asks him, "Where were you in 1441?" "Which 1441, sir?," replies Soori. Nivin Pauly then rephrases, "In the year 1441." To this, Soori asks, "Is it 1441 BC or 1441 AD?'

Another funny conversation is heard. With a person asking Soori in a threatening tone, "Were you or were you not there in the Amazon forests?" Soori replies, "Sir, I haven't even ordered anything from Amazon."

The film, which has been waiting to hit screens for quite some time now, is to finally hit screens on October 1 this year.

For the unaware, one of Tamil cinema's most respected directors, Ram, started work on this film in Rameshwaram's Dhanushkodi in 2021 and completed shooting in April 2022. From then, the film has been awaiting a release date.

The film has visuals by cinematographer Ekhambharam and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

--IANS

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