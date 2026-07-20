Nick Jonas celebrates proposal anniversary with Priyanka Chopra, shares pic from moment when she said 'yes'

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Singer-actor Nick Jonas took a trip down memory lane, back to the times when he proposed to his lady love Priyanka Chopra Jonas, eight years ago.

Taking to his social media account, on Sunday night, Nick shared an intimate throwback selfie from the proposal night.

The picture captures the singer smiling into the camera while Priyanka is seen partially hiding her face behind her hand as she proudly shows off her sparkling engagement ring.

The image was accompanied by the caption, "8 years ago she said yes," along with a ring emoticon.

Resharing the post, Priyanka wrote "So grateful you asked."

For the uninitiated, Nick proposed to Priyanka on July 19, 2018, after shutting down an entire Tiffany & Co. store in London to choose the perfect engagement ring.

The couple made their relationship official soon after and tied the knot in a grand multi-day celebration at the in Jodhpur in December 2018. Their wedding included both Christian and Hindu ceremonies.

In January 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

Recently, Priyanka had offered an adorable glimpse into their relationship while appearing on the 'The Jonas Brothers Podcast'.

The global icon had admitted that she becomes completely carefree whenever Nick is around, saying she happily lets him take charge.

Priyanka affectionately revealed that she calls him "Babu," and also described him as her safe space.

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of S.S. Rajamouli's 'Varanasi', in which she plays Mandakini alongside Mahesh Babu.

The actress who recently turned 44th on July 18, celebrated her birthday in Spain with her family and loved ones.

–IANS

rd/