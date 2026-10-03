October 03, 2026 12:19 PM हिंदी

Nick Carter celebrates daughter Saoirse’s 7th birthday: Our little Rainbow baby

Nick Carter celebrates daughter Saoirse’s 7th birthday: Our little Rainbow baby

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter marked his daughter Saoirse’s 7th birthday by reminiscing about the day she was born and calling her his “little Rainbow baby.”

Carter took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph featuring Saoirse with her siblings Pearl and Odin. He mentioned that though he was a thousand miles away, he assured her that his love for his daughter would never sway.

“I can’t believe our baby is 7 years old today. I’ll never forget the day you were born. Our little Rainbow baby. Even though daddy’s a thousand miles away. My love will never sway. Happy Birthday Saoirse,” he wrote as the caption.

Saoirse was born in October 2019. Odin is Nick’s oldest child and was born in 2016. Talking about the youngest, Pearl was born in 2021.

In 2008, Carter met Lauren Michelle Kitt, a fitness influencer, YouTuber, and actress, through his sister at a gathering at his home in California. After dating for five years, they got married in 2014. Carter was previously in relationships with Debra Lafave, Willa Ford, and Paris Hilton.

Talking about the musician, he is a lead vocalist of the vocal group Backstreet Boys. As of 2025, he has released four solo albums: Now or Never, I'm Taking Off, All American, and Love Life Tragedy, all during breaks in the Backstreet Boys' schedule, as well as a collaboration album with Jordan Knight titled Nick & Knight.

He has also made occasional television appearances and starred in the reality shows House of Carters and I (Heart) Nick Carter.

Carter also did some acting, appearing on various TV shows, including the show American Dreams in 2002 and ABC's 8 Simple Rules in 2003. In October 2004, he even starred as a High School football player, Brody, in the Family Halloween special, The Hollow, opposite Kevin Zegers.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

‘I still don’t feel anything’: Kumkum remains unfazed after historic Asian Games gold

‘I still don’t feel anything’: Kumkum remains unfazed after historic Asian Games gold

Bangladesh: 162 journalists attacked, threatened, harassed in last three months

Bangladesh: 162 journalists attacked, threatened, harassed in last three months

Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma appointed Delhi cricket's state mentor (Credit: DDCA)

Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma appointed Delhi cricket's state mentor

Bhagyashrii Borse thanks Captain Smit Machchhar; calls him a real-life hero (Photo: Bhagyashrii Borse/Instagram)

Bhagyashrii Borse thanks Captain Smit Machchhar; calls him a real-life hero

Aradhana Misra Mona takes charge as UP Cong chief, foresees political shift in state

Aradhana Misra Mona takes charge as UP Cong chief; foresees political shift in state

BB 20: Rhiti Tiwari pens sweet note for Qazi post elimination, says ‘I’ve got your back’

BB 20: Rhiti Tiwari pens sweet note for Qazi post elimination, says ‘I’ve got your back’

Parineeti Chopra on ‘Reporting Live’: Was immediately drawn to the spirit of this character

Parineeti Chopra on ‘Reporting Live’: Was immediately drawn to the spirit of this character

Asian Games: Prez Murmu congratulates Kumkum, Pranavi on historic gold medals

Asian Games: Prez Murmu congratulates Kumkum, Pranavi on historic gold medals

Asian Games: Abhishek and Tilak's record fifties guide India to 211/6 against Pakistan in cricket final

Asian Games: Abhishek and Tilak's record fifties guide India to 211/6 against Pakistan in cricket final

Avtar Gill celebrates 23 years of ‘Baghban’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, thanks Ravi Chopra & BR Chopra

Avtar Gill celebrates 23 years of ‘Baghban’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, thanks Ravi Chopra & BR Chopra