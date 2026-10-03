Nick Carter celebrates daughter Saoirse’s 7th birthday: Our little Rainbow baby

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter marked his daughter Saoirse’s 7th birthday by reminiscing about the day she was born and calling her his “little Rainbow baby.”

Carter took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph featuring Saoirse with her siblings Pearl and Odin. He mentioned that though he was a thousand miles away, he assured her that his love for his daughter would never sway.

“I can’t believe our baby is 7 years old today. I’ll never forget the day you were born. Our little Rainbow baby. Even though daddy’s a thousand miles away. My love will never sway. Happy Birthday Saoirse,” he wrote as the caption.

Saoirse was born in October 2019. Odin is Nick’s oldest child and was born in 2016. Talking about the youngest, Pearl was born in 2021.

In 2008, Carter met Lauren Michelle Kitt, a fitness influencer, YouTuber, and actress, through his sister at a gathering at his home in California. After dating for five years, they got married in 2014. Carter was previously in relationships with Debra Lafave, Willa Ford, and Paris Hilton.

Talking about the musician, he is a lead vocalist of the vocal group Backstreet Boys. As of 2025, he has released four solo albums: Now or Never, I'm Taking Off, All American, and Love Life Tragedy, all during breaks in the Backstreet Boys' schedule, as well as a collaboration album with Jordan Knight titled Nick & Knight.

He has also made occasional television appearances and starred in the reality shows House of Carters and I (Heart) Nick Carter.

Carter also did some acting, appearing on various TV shows, including the show American Dreams in 2002 and ABC's 8 Simple Rules in 2003. In October 2004, he even starred as a High School football player, Brody, in the Family Halloween special, The Hollow, opposite Kevin Zegers.

--IANS

dc/