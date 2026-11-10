Salman Khan fights enemy soldiers with sticks and stones in ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace’ trailer

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace’, which stars Salman Khan in the lead, was unveiled on Tuesday. It promises a powerful story of patriotism, sacrifice and the human cost of war.

The trailer opens with a fast cuts of avalanche in one of the highest battlefields in the world as the Chinese soldiers prepare to infiltrate the Indian side of Line of Actual Control (LAC). Salman makes a heroic entry as a highly accomplished soldier, who has the perfect balance of wit and strength.

The trailer then shows his personal life, and introduces actress Chitrangada Singh as his wife, who is concerned about him being called for the action. Salman then tells her that it won’t be a showdown involving guns as the Chinese and Indian soldiers do not use guns during border face-offs along the LAC because of bilateral agreements designed to prevent military escalation into a full-scale war.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the life of a soldier, where duty never ends and every moment with family is precious. The film explores the humane side of war, and the emotional sacrifices of those who serve the nation and the loved ones who wait for them.

Salman Khan makes a commanding impression with his powerful action avatar, while his chemistry with Chitrangda Singh adds emotional depth to the narrative. The film is further elevated by its picturesque locations, impressive cinematography and impactful music.

The film carries the profound message about war never truly leading to a happy ending as the casualties pile up on both sides, its consequences extending far beyond the battlefield, and families suffering.

The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

--IANS

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