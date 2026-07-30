NFR targets completion of Dimapur-Kohima rail project by 2029, bringing Nagaland capital onto national rail map

Guwahati, July 30 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has set a target to complete the entire 78.42-km Dimapur (Dhansiri)-Kohima (Zubza) new railway line project -- a landmark infrastructure initiative that will connect Nagaland's capital Kohima to the national railway network for the first time -- by 2029, officials said on Thursday.

NFR General Manager, Construction, Ashish Bansal, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the strategically important railway line project.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that, accompanied by senior officers of the construction wing, Bansal inspected important infrastructure works, including tunnels, major bridges, station yards and other critical construction sites along the project alignment.

During the inspection, he reviewed the progress of ongoing works, interacted with field officials and engineers and emphasised timely completion of the project while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and engineering excellence.

Sharma said that the Dimapur (Dhansiri)–Kohima (Zubza) New Railway Line Project is one of the most significant infrastructure initiatives being executed by the NFR.

Once completed, it will connect Kohima, the capital of Nagaland, to the national railway network for the first time, marking a historic milestone in strengthening rail connectivity across the Northeastern region.

The 78.42-kilometre project traverses Karbi Anglong district of Assam and Chumoukedima and Kohima districts of Nagaland. It comprises eight stations -- Dhansiri, Dhansiripar, Shokhuvi, Molvom, Pherima, Piphema, Menguzuma, and Zubza.

Of these, Dhansiri, Shokhuvi and Molvom stations have already been completed.

The CPRO said that the project involves challenging engineering works, including 20 tunnels with a cumulative length of 31,169 metres, 27 major bridges, and 149 minor bridges, reflecting the complexity of railway construction in the hilly terrain of Nagaland. The project has been commissioned in phases, with the 16.5-km Dhansiri–Shokhuvi section commissioned in October 2021 and the 14.64-km Shokhuvi–Molvom section in March 2025.

Regular passenger train services are currently operating from Shokhuvi to Guwahati and Naharlagun, while the commissioning of Molvom, now Nagaland's third major railway station, has further strengthened rail connectivity in the state, Sharma said.

He noted that despite the challenging terrain and complex geological conditions, construction activities on the remaining sections are progressing steadily with focused efforts and modern engineering solutions.

Multiple tunnel faces are being worked on simultaneously, supported by advanced construction techniques and continuous monitoring to ensure safe and efficient execution of the project.

During the inspection, Bansal appreciated the dedication of the engineers and construction teams and emphasised maintaining the pace of work, ensuring close coordination among all stakeholders and completing the project within the targeted timeframe while upholding the highest standards of safety and quality.

The CPRO said that the NFR has targeted completion of the entire project by 2029. Once completed, the project will significantly enhance connectivity, improve access to education, healthcare, tourism and markets and serve as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of Nagaland and the Northeastern region. Currently, four Northeastern state capitals -- Dispur (near Guwahati) in Assam, Agartala in Tripura, Naharlagun near Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar, and Sairang near Mizoram’s capital Aizawl -- are connected by rail.

--IANS

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