New Zealand MP Parmjeet Parmar hails India's growth, calls PM Modi's visit 'significant' (IANS Interview)

Auckland, July 10 (IANS) New Zealand MP Parmjeet Parmar on Friday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Auckland "hugely significant" and said that this visit will enhance ties between the two nations.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Parmar called PM Modi a "great leader" and said that New Zealand is looking forward to welcoming him. She hailed the recently signed India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a "significant achievement"

Praising India's growth, the MP said that India has been emerging as a global leader in various sectors and that there has been a lot of progress in the country in the past 10-15 years.

IANS: How do you see PM Modi's visit to New Zealand?

Parmar: It's hugely significant because you know that Indians have been living here in New Zealand for more than 100 years, and Kiwi Indians are contributing across various sectors, and the Indian diaspora is really excited about this visit. So it's hugely significant in terms of the benefit that it brings, in terms of the gesture that it brings, that yes, both countries want to work with each other, and this trip definitely enhances our friendship, and it is just the start of that great relationship, which is going to deliver practical benefits for both sides, New Zealand and India.

IANS: How do you assess FTA between India and New Zealand?

Parmar: I would say it's a significant achievement. We have always been keen to have an FTA with India. The ACT Party that I'm a member of parliament for has been strongly supportive of this FTA from the start because we know that for New Zealand and for India, FTAs are important. FTAs help us lift the living standards of our people by creating competition, by creating more jobs and lowering costs. So, we are really excited about this FTA.

IANS: How do you see India's economic growth despite global shocks?

Parmar: India is doing amazing. And yes, we are really proud to see, as a person of Indian origin, I'm really proud to see that India is continuing to grow. India has been emerging in so many different sectors as a global leader, and we're really proud to have this relationship established with India.

IANS: How do you assess PM Modi as a global leader?

Parmar: He's a great leader, and we are really looking forward to having him here in New Zealand. And I really hope that this trip of his to New Zealand is going to be a memorable one for him.

IANS: How do you see economic development and inclusive growth in India under PM Modi?

Parmar: Prime Minister Modi ji has been doing a great job, and from time to time when I go to India, I have seen recently a lot of progress being made, especially in the last 10 to 15 years. And as a person of Indian origin, of course, I want to see the country that I come from growing faster and faster each year and be able to provide for people, those who live in the country.

IANS: How do you look at India Digital Public Infrastructure and whether UPI can be introduced in New Zealand?

Parmar: Our technology definitely is something that New Zealand is very keen on, and I'm really proud to say that in New Zealand, we have some world-class innovation that happens. And India, of course, is emerging as a global technology leader, and there is a lot of opportunity for us to collaborate in that space.

IANS: How can India and New Zealand jointly tackle geopolitical curves considering recent tensions in West Asia?

Parmar: When this relationship is formalised, definitely, these are the conversations that two governments can have with each other. We are a country that truly likes to see peace and prosperity in the region, and contributions of India will be hugely appreciated. So, there is a huge opportunity for us to work together and see how we can ensure that our Indo-Pacific region remains stable and prosperous.

--IANS

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