Washington, Nov 29 (IANS) An estimated two million children have disappeared from US food-assistance rolls since July 2025, according to an analysis of state data, as The New York Times reported that some working parents are skipping meals and taking leftovers home to feed their families.

The findings concern the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, commonly known as food stamps, which helps eligible low-income households buy groceries.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning research organisation, compiled data showing that child participation fell by about 1.6 million across 29 states after July 2025. Those states’ latest available figures covered different months between May and October 2026.

The centre estimated a nationwide decline of roughly two million children by making an allowance for states without available child-specific figures. The estimate is not a complete federal count of children removed from the programme.

The human consequences were described in a report published by The New York Times on Saturday.

In New Orleans, Ivana Norgah, a teacher at the Wilcox Academy of Early Learning, lost SNAP assistance following a dispute over whether her fluctuating earnings left her eligible, the newspaper reported.

Norgah, 43, had begun skipping meals and bringing food from the school home for her teenage son, according to the report.

“It’s definitely changed the way we eat,” she told the Times.

The newspaper also reported that the school’s cook was preparing food so staff struggling to feed their own children could take leftovers home. The New York Times reporting described different experiences among families leaving SNAP: some remained eligible and eventually regained assistance, others abandoned the process, while some exceeded income limits but still struggled to afford food.

The centre’s analysis of Agriculture Department figures showed overall SNAP participation fell by 5.7 million people between July 2025 and August 2026, to about 35.9 million.

These figures measure changes in enrolment. They do not establish that every departure resulted from the same policy, that every household remained eligible, or that every loss of assistance was permanent.

The Republican budget law signed by President Donald Trump on July 4, 2025, expanded the group of adults subject to SNAP’s work-related time limit.

Among the changes, the exemption for parents caring for dependent children was narrowed to those with children under 14, rather than under 18. The law also extended the affected age range through 64, subject to other exceptions.

The Agriculture Department has defended work requirements as a means of promoting employment. In a November 10 proposal to incorporate the statutory changes into regulations, it said the aim included setting “clear expectations that those who can work, do.”

California Democratic Congressman Mike Levin criticised the cuts in a social-media post sharing the Times report. He called for reversing them and supporting school meals, food banks and efforts to prevent eligible families from losing assistance over paperwork.

“No child in America should ever go to bed hungry,” Levin wrote.

Separately, the administration has proposed tightening another route through which households qualify for SNAP, based on assistance received through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families programme.

The Agriculture Department says that proposal would better target benefits to needy households. Its analysis estimates that about 1.78 million children would lose automatic qualification for free school meals, although nearly 97 per cent would remain eligible for free or reduced-price meals through income-based routes.

--IANS

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