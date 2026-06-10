'New sense of pride in being Indian': Ravi Shastri on PM Modi becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, saying India's growing influence and standing on the world stage over the last decade have been impossible to ignore.

Taking to X, Shastri reflected on India's rising global profile and credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership for shaping what he described as a period of increased confidence and international recognition for the country.

“Many congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister of India. Over the past decade, India has grown in stature and confidence on the global stage like never before. Having travelled extensively around the world, I can say from personal experience that the respect and recognition India commands today is truly remarkable.

“There is a new sense of pride in being Indian. Wherever you go, India is seen as a nation of strength, ambition and leadership. Much of this transformation has been driven by the vision and leadership of our Hon'ble Prime Minister. Wishing you continued success as you lead the nation towards even greater heights. Congratulations, Sir,” Shastri wrote on X.

The milestone came as PM Modi completed 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister, overtaking the record previously held by Jawaharlal Nehru. The comparison considers Nehru's tenure beginning after India's first general elections in 1952, excluding the period when he led the interim government following independence.

The achievement further cements PM Modi's place in Indian political history, having remained continuously in office since first assuming the post in 2014. He subsequently secured renewed mandates in 2019 and 2024, becoming the first Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three consecutive Lok Sabha elections.

His years in office have coincided with several flagship infrastructure and development initiatives, including the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the Central Vista redevelopment project, Kartavya Path, the rollout of Vande Bharat trains, the commissioning of INS Vikrant, the Statue of Unity, the Kashmir rail link, Noida International Airport, Namo Bharat RRTS and the Ganga Expressway.

--IANS

vi/bc