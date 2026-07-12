Ananya Panday shares glimpse of her ‘perfect day’ at Wimbledon, reveals her real treat

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, on Sunday, took to social media to give a glimpse of her memorable day at Wimbledon.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress shared moments from her special experience at the prestigious tennis tournament. Ananya shared pictures and videos from her visit and called it a perfect day. She also revealed the highlight that made the outing even more special for her. Posting her pictures, the 'Kesari 2' actress wrote, “Perfect day at @wimbledon swipe to the end for the real sweet treat.”

In the videos and images, Ananya could be seen striking different poses in a stylish off-shoulder red dress. To amp up her look, she opted for bold lipstick, mascara, kohl-rimmed eyes, and blush. She kept her hair open to complete her glamorous look. The last photo showed a box of red and black strawberries.

Ananya Panday attended the Wimbledon Men’s Singles semi-finals. She was spotted at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London.

Interestingly, Wimbledon has been grabbing attention worldwide, and several Bollywood celebrities have been adding glamour to the stands with their stylish appearances. Priyanka Chopra made heads turn in an all-white look. During the eleventh day of Wimbledon 2026, Priyanka also made a special appearance in the Royal Box at Centre Court.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions ‘Chand Mera Dil’ alongside Lakshya. Released in theatres on May 22, the film followed the journey of two college sweethearts whose relationship faced challenges as they stepped into adulthood and dealt with new responsibilities.

--IANS

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