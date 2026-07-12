July 12, 2026 1:51 PM हिंदी

'I'm not going to take the small one': How a bathroom break trophy sighting inspired Noskova's Wimbledon glory

'I'm not going to take the small one': How a bathroom break trophy sighting inspired Noskova's Wimbledon glory

London, July 12 (IANS) Newly crowned Wimbledon ladies' singles champion Linda Noskova revealed her winning mindset and revealed how a short sight at the trophies in the clubhouse when she headed for a bathroom break inspired her not to settle for a small trophy and to walk away with a Venus Rosewater Dish.

With a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 victory over her Olympic doubles partner, Czech compatriot and friend Karolina Muchova, Noskova prevailed at the All England Club in her first Grand Slam final to win the most prestigious of her three career singles titles.

She took a bathroom break after the second set and spotted the two trophies in the clubhouse. She stared at the small salver for the runner-up and stumbled upon the Venus Rosewater Dish, the exact source of inspiration and motivation Noskova needed. From there, she never let the momentum shift again.

“I was in the bathroom; I just splashed some cold water on me, started over again,” she said. “But what really helped me, like the first step I took off court, the trophies were there. I was like, I'm not going to take the small one, I'm taking the big one. I have been so close. This will probably be the heartbreak of my life.

“I was looking at the big one. I was like, I'm taking this one no matter what. If I'm going to leave my soul on court in the third set, whatever that be. I was just telling myself that the match is starting over.

“I just kind of started to focus on myself all over again, which was the key point. I started over. I would say that maybe the key point was the first game that I held my serve [in the third set]”.

At 21 years old, she's the youngest Wimbledon champion since her idol, Czech legend Petra Kvitova, who watched Noskova's triumph from the Royal Box after winning the first of her two Wimbledon titles in 2011. Noskova joins Kvitova as the only Czech players to make their Grand Slam final debut at Wimbledon -- and both were victorious.

Noskova is now the fifth Grand Slam singles champion to represent Czechia and the third Czech woman to win Wimbledon in the past four years, further cementing the country's remarkable success on the sport's biggest stage. She is now the first since Maria Sharapova in 2004 to win both the lead-up and the major on grass.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Aditi Ashok tied-33, Haeran Ryu storms into three-shot lead at Evian Championship

Aditi tied-33, Haeran Ryu storms into three-shot lead at Evian Championship

Mandakini embraces Himachali culture in Manali, shares glimpses of her mountain getaway

Mandakini embraces Himachali culture in Manali, shares glimpses of her mountain getaway

PBKS batter Shashank alleges extortion plot in assault charges, terms FIR 'tool of harassment'.

PBKS batter Shashank alleges extortion plot in assault charges, terms FIR 'tool of harassment'.

Southeast Asian countries suffer as China’s thriving rare earth industry poisons Mekong river

Southeast Asian countries suffer as China’s thriving rare earth industry poisons Mekong river

10 Indians on board rescued, one missing: India condemns attack on commercial vessel off Oman coast

10 Indians on board rescued, one missing: India condemns attack on commercial vessel off Oman coast

Sunita Ahuja on ‘Lock Upp’: I’m not crazy enough to fight with children

Sunita Ahuja on ‘Lock Upp 2’: I’m not crazy enough to fight with children

PM Modi mourns demise of Qatar's former Amir, calls him 'visionary leader, true friend'

PM Modi mourns demise of Qatar's former Amir, calls him 'visionary leader, true friend'

‘My happiness knows no bounds,’ says Kranti's coach on pacer's 5-fer at Lord's

‘My happiness knows no bounds,’ says Kranti's coach on pacer's 5-fer at Lord's

Where’s Rahul Gandhi? On familiar routine: launch, vanish, repeat

Where’s Rahul Gandhi? On familiar routine: launch, vanish, repeat

Abishan Jeevinth tells Shiva Rajkumar: Incredibly proud to share screen with you! (Photo Credit: Abishan jeevinth/X)

Abishan Jeevinth tells Shiva Rajkumar: Incredibly proud to share screen with you!