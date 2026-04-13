New era is beginning with Women's Reservation Bill: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday that the Women's Reservation Bill marks the beginning of a new era. She added that it has taken decades of progress for women in the country to reach this stage, evolving from the ideals of "Beti Bachao" and "Beti Padhao" to now moving towards "Beti Badhao".

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Gupta noted, "I feel that a new era is beginning with this Women's Reservation Bill. It has taken almost a century for the daughters and women of our country to reach this stage. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will truly take the nation's progress to a new level."

Highlighting the importance of women's representation, she emphasised that increased participation of women in decision-making processes will significantly transform governance.

"The participation of women in decisions and their presence in policy-making will take them to great heights. There will be involvement of every woman in decision-making. Whether it is the Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, or Panchayat, when women are part of the process, they will contribute meaningfully to every aspect," the Chief Minister said.

He also underlined that opportunities for women have expanded across sectors.

"Every field is now open to women. Whether it is the armed forces, science, industry, or professional life, women are progressing everywhere and making their presence felt," she added.

She also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising women-centric policies.

"I want to thank PM Modi for consistently focusing on issues related to women. The government has framed policies and undertaken initiatives keeping women at the centre of decision-making. When women are included, the entire country progresses," Chief Minister Gupta said.

Calling the Bill a significant opportunity, the Chief Minister said it would empower women across generations.

"I believe this is a wonderful opportunity not only for elderly women but also for young women to come forward. Through their vision, initiatives, and hard work, they can contribute to the nation's growth. Whether she is a daughter, sister, or mother, every woman can actively participate in nation-building and play a vital role in shaping the country's future," she added.

--IANS

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