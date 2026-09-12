New Delhi Declaration reflects confidence in BRICS that is wider in reach and stronger in purpose: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the New Delhi Declaration, adopted unanimously at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, reflects the confidence of a BRICS that is wider in reach and stronger in purpose.

“The New Delhi Declaration, adopted unanimously at the 2026 BRICS Delhi Summit, reflects the confidence of a BRICS that is wider in reach and stronger in purpose. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, people-to-people ties and more, the endeavour is to make cooperation more practical, development-oriented and responsive to the aspirations of the BRICS nations. I thank all the fellow BRICS nations and their leaders for its adoption,” PM Modi stated on X.

“The Declaration also looks firmly to the future. BRICS will deepen cooperation in AI, Digital Public Infrastructure, quantum technologies, Startups, MSMEs, science and research. We will strengthen the New Development Bank and work together on food, health, energy security, strong supply chains and sustainable infrastructure,” he added.

He noted that the declaration carries a larger message regarding the evolution of institutions, the global agenda, and the Global South.

“In the current global context, the New Delhi Declaration carries a larger message that institutions must evolve with realities. Development must remain at the centre of the global agenda. The voice of the Global South must be heard with greater weight. BRICS stands for dialogue, reform, peace and a more representative multilateral order. At the same time, BRICS will keep speaking firmly against terrorism, double standards and threats to international stability,” PM Modi emphasised.

Earlier in the day, the leaders of BRICS member countries attended the BRICS Summit's Session on Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism at Bharat Mandapam. India is hosting the two-day BRICS Summit in New Delhi from today, bringing together leaders of member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees.

PM Modi announced the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026 and launched two postage stamps commemorating 20 years of BRICS at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

In his closing remarks at the BRICS Summit's session on 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism', PM Modi said, "The New Delhi Declaration adopted today gives clear direction to our shared resolve. Now it is our responsibility to convert these resolutions into concrete results."

PM Modi said that the discussions between the BRICS leaders included perspectives on key regional and global issues and priorities to further strengthen BRICS cooperation.

–IANS

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