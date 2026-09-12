President Murmu, PM Modi greet Israeli counterparts on Rosh Hashanah

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed greetings to their Israeli counterparts on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah.

President Murmu conveyed her wishes of Rosh Hashanah to her Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog and the people of Israel.

“Excellency Isaac Herzong On behalf of the people of India, I convey heartfelt #RoshHashanah greetings to you and the Jewish community across Israel and the world. May the new year usher in peace, prosperity, good health and renewed hope for all,” the President’s Secretariat stated on X.

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, celebrated as the "head of the year" and the anniversary of the creation of the world

PM Modi conveyed his wishes to his Israeli counterpart and the people of Israel.

“Shana Tova! Wishing a very happy Rosh Hashanah to Prime Minister Netanyahu, the people of Israel and Jewish communities across the globe. May the new year be filled with peace, hope, good health and continued progress for all,” PM Modi stated on X.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also conveyed his wishes to his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar.

“On the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, extend warm wishes to FM Gideon Sa’ar, the Government and people of Israel. May the New Year bring peace, prosperity, good health & happiness for all. Shana Tova!” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

Last month, the Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, listed several core values that make the Israel-India relationship special.

Azar termed the relationship between Israel and India as very special and unique and noted that it has to do with six core values.

He named ‘civilizational resilience and national revival’ as the first core value of both nations, saying that both civilisations were attacked by foreign powers for centuries.

“Our identity was targeted, and there was, throughout history, an effort to try to strip us of our identity. But despite the ordeal that we had to pass through in modern millennia, we survived; our identity survived. And this is what we have in common,” he stated in the video message shared on X.

–IANS

ksk/as